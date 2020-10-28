The St. Joseph School District is preparing to receive around 2,000 rapid COVID-19 tests from a total of around 1.8 million tests sent to the state of Missouri by President Donald Trump's administration.
The district put in an application through the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) around two weeks ago for 5,000 tests and was eventually granted 2,000.
The rapid tests will have results in 15 minutes. For now, the district plans to use the allotment of tests on employees who express symptoms. The district's health coordinator Maria Burnham said the testing will provide a quicker turnaround for pinpointing positive COVID-19 cases in staff and accelerate contact tracing time.
"It really does help for the turnaround, and we have to remember on the rapid test, it's a moment-in-time test," Burnham said. "If it's early on, they may not have a high enough viral load, but supposedly, these tests are really good at picking up that viral load."
Burnham said the district is anticipating more tests to become available, and she said this will compliment the current capabilities they have for the standard test that has shown around a two-minute turnaround.
"We've been really thankful to have partnerships or really work well with Northwest Health Services, Mosaic and then the Urgent Care Express, they have all been able to test... and we've been able to get tests done in a timely manner," Burnham said.
In terms of location for the rapid tests, Burnham said she is still planning that and she will need to have a couple nursing staff and herself in full PPE in a location away from school
Burnham said the DHSS told her that school districts are getting a percentage of what they asked for and as DHSS gets more tests form the federal level, they will be distributed.
Burnham said as more rapid tests become available they will expand rapid testing throughout the district.