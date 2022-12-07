In this composite photograph, Whitney Lanning, a nonprofit administrator, and Shawn Harper, a firearms safety instructor, participate in separate interviews on Wednesday at the News-Press NOW studios. Each is running for a seat on the St. Joseph Board of Education, which has two seats available.
Whitney Lanning, a nonprofit administrator, participates in a candidate interview on Wednesday. As of Dec. 7, Lanning is one of two candidates for the St. Joseph Board of Education, which has two available seats.
Shawn Harper, a firearms safety instructor, participates in a candidate interview on Wednesday. As of Dec. 7, Harper is one of two candidates for the St. Joseph Board of Education, which has two available seats.
In this composite photograph, Whitney Lanning, a nonprofit administrator, and Shawn Harper, a firearms safety instructor, participate in separate interviews on Wednesday at the News-Press NOW studios. Each is running for a seat on the St. Joseph Board of Education, which has two seats available.
In this composite photograph, Whitney Lanning, a nonprofit administrator, and Shawn Harper, a firearms safety instructor, participate in separate interviews on Wednesday at the News-Press NOW studios. Each is running for a seat on the St. Joseph Board of Education, which has two seats available.
Whitney Lanning, a nonprofit administrator, participates in a candidate interview on Wednesday. As of Dec. 7, Lanning is one of two candidates for the St. Joseph Board of Education, which has two available seats.
Shawn Harper, a firearms safety instructor, participates in a candidate interview on Wednesday. As of Dec. 7, Harper is one of two candidates for the St. Joseph Board of Education, which has two available seats.
Two candidates entered the race for open seats on the St. Joseph Board of Education in the first days of the filing period.
Shawn Harper and Whitney Lanning have declared their interest in the two spots that will be left vacant by incumbents who are not running for reelection to the board. About two weeks remain until the initial filing deadline of 4 p.m. on Dec. 21. Until then, interested candidates can file for the slots from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays on the second floor of the school district's Administration Building, 1415 N. 26th St.
Incumbents Rick Gilmore and Phil Vandel, whose terms are up this spring, have said they will not run in the election set for April 4.
Lanning, a nonprofit administrator who ran for mayor earlier this year, said she supports the current leadership of the school district while recognizing that bad leadership in the past caused a climate of public distrust.
"The thing about me is that I'm willing to speak out and speak up for what I believe in," she said. "And, that has always been and will always be the case."
Harper, a firearms safety instructor, said his motive for running centers around his confidence that he has the time and the energy to commit to service.
"I understand it's a big time commitment, and I have more free time than anyone I know," Harper said. "I think I can do my duty and serve on the school board for an elected period, and help the school board be better, and help build a better future for the school district."
Lanning said her top goal in leadership on the board is to improve academic performance and test scores. Too much time has been spent on building reorganization, she added, in particular on the question of making St. Joseph a city with two high schools, down from three, or even one. She opposes that.
"I think a lot of the times we get wrapped up in facilities and things like that when we had a great school district 10 years ago," she said. "I think poor leadership over the last 10 years has led to some of the problems that we are in right now. I'm excited about the future of the leadership that we have at the district now. But for me, we're not talking enough about student outcomes."
Harper said he has two equally important goals in leadership on the board pertaining to improved literacy and access to the skilled trades after graduation from high school.
"The No. 1 goal is, let's make sure these young people can read and write," he said. "No. 2, let's get as many of them as want to be in trade schools, so they can be experienced tradesmen when they finish school and they can enter the blue-collar world and start making a good, honest living. Because there's going to be a lot of infrastructure development in the next generation, and we need that."
In light of how both Gilmore and Vandel cited a high time commitment for board meetings, committee hearings and constituent service as a cause for their decisions not to participate in the election next spring, Lanning and Harper pledged they're ready to take on this challenge.
"I am a person that is used to working at a very high capacity, Lanning said. "I serve on several boards and commissions. I have the organizational skills and the time management skills to be able to give this a good portion of my focus."
Harper said he knows his service on the school board would be all about donating a lot of time over three years, and he's ready to do it whenever called upon.
"If elected, I will serve a full term, and during that term, I will devote as many hours and as much energy as needed," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.