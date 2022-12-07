Collage WEB ONLY

Two candidates entered the race for open seats on the St. Joseph Board of Education in the first days of the filing period.

Shawn Harper and Whitney Lanning have declared their interest in the two spots that will be left vacant by incumbents who are not running for reelection to the board. About two weeks remain until the initial filing deadline of 4 p.m. on Dec. 21. Until then, interested candidates can file for the slots from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays on the second floor of the school district's Administration Building, 1415 N. 26th St.

Marcus Clem can be reached at marcus.clem@npgco.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowClem

