To compete with school agencies that tend to be destinations for staff who leave the St. Joseph School District, the Board of Education has approved pay raises, amid a caution to local voters on sustaining related funding.
The board unanimously voted on April 18 to approve a plan raising staff pay scales by a minimum of 1.34%, and larger in various categories, such that staffers expect to earn equal-to-or-better pay than the regional average. The minimum annual pay for full-time teachers is now $37,700. The increases are effective July 1. District leaders consider the pending question on a 61-cent property tax increase from 2019 to be critical in understanding how this has been possible. The 61 cents are part of the money taxed from every $100 in value that Buchanan County deems to exist in personal assets, such as houses and vehicles.
Board President Tami Pasley led five of her colleagues, including David Foster — her successor as president — in finalizing the pay plan April 18. Pasley and Bryan Green (with Green not present that day), concluded their terms after the 6-0 pay increase vote. Replacement board members Isaura Garcia and Kim Miller both support the pay increase, but did not vote, as they were not yet sworn in.
“It’s very important that the community realizes this is because of our operational levy,” Foster said. “We are already using that to pay our teacher and staff salaries.”
The plan arose from the SJSD Salary Comparison Study, a survey of more than a dozen K-12 organizations on the basis of 121 job types that exist at the SJSD and, where applicable, also at another agency. Among the surveyed are local employers like Mid Buchanan R-V, East Buchanan C-I and Savannah R-III school districts. The document also takes into account the region’s tax base leaders, such as the North Kansas City and Park Hill school districts. Brian Kraus often uses those two as case studies of the SJSD brain drain, in which staff start out here, acquire experience and knowledge, then move to a higher-pay agency.
“Any increases that you make have to come from local sources, meaning local property taxes,” said Kraus, SJSD human resources director. “And, you know, everybody’s strapped. That’s always an unpopular thing to do. But really, if you get no aid from the state, that’s the only option.”
The imbalance exists because richer districts can generate much greater funds on a local level, mainly via higher property taxes on higher-evaluated assets, and thereby pay staff more. Amid the pay raises, it is no accident that the SJSD is about to kick its 2019 tax renewal campaign into high gear. If voters do not eventually renew the sunsetting 61-cent levy passed in that year, a shortfall of at least $8 million will occur and competitive staff pay will no longer be possible on the local level.
The district is not asking for more money to pay people. The 2019 tax pays for what has been passed, and more money is not needed to fund the plan. But voters passed the measure three years ago with a five-year sunset, effective July 1, 2024. The sunset was considered a key part of selling the plan to skeptical taxpayers; the idea was, it would go away if the investment proved unwise.
District leaders are hopeful that voters see what they did April 18, thereby knowing the value of the 2019 tax.
“We are putting it to good use,” Foster said. “We’ve got several options to extend it, but they all are based on how we’re using this right now.”
