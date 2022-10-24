Should an emergency happen on the campus of a local school, a well-functioning intercom might be a real difference maker, and the argument has been made that it’s time to gradually upgrade these systems.

The St. Joseph Board of Education voted on Monday 4-2 to open bids from competing firms to explain how they can best invest about $500,000 in renovation of aging internal communications networks. The $500,000 amounts to what the St. Joseph School District is capable of spending on this project at this time. Further work would need to be put off until after the start of fiscal year 2024, which begins on July 1, 2023.

