Local students likely will have at least a few days this winter where inclement weather makes it not safe to travel to school buildings to attend class, but things won't be they way they were before.
Indeed, the St. Joseph School District is about to execute plans months in the making to set aside the concept of a "snow day" as generations past have understood it, in favor of online learning in exactly the same style students have become accustomed to during recent COVID-19 shutdowns.
"We know how important it is for a student to be in class every day, it's important," said Eileen Houston Stewart, SJSD director of communications. "And we know that when you're not in class, that there are opportunities that you are missing."
This arrangement is expected to persist after the threat of COVID-19 is long gone, just as the district's Virtual Academy is expected to last for the indefinite future. As things stand, hybrid education will last through the beginning of winter break on Monday, Dec. 21, so snow events in the month to come might well fall on Wednesday, when the whole district is online anyway, or on one of the four hybrid days, thereby affecting only some students.
But old-school snow days will not return when everyone's back to attending five days per week. Houston-Stewart affirmed two advantages in this.
First, when students are excused from class, their academic needs don't just stop; every bit of the missed curriculum has to be made up later somehow, and the time crunch — especially in harsh winters with lots of snow days — can be especially disruptive. Second, the overseeing Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education strictly requires a given academic year to contain at least 1,044 academic hours. Previous requirements to have a minimum number of course days have been eliminated, but districts can't have more than seven hours of instruction per day.
"Now, with our academic calendar, if our last day is May 27, then it will be May 27," Houston-Stewart said. "So, I think in some respects, it makes it very easy for parents: They know 'this' is our first day of school, and 'this' is our last day of school. And it makes it easier for the district, so we don't have to tack on extra days each year."
If snow happens and a student chooses to spend the whole day outside playing rather than attending the online lecture prepared for the day, that will be dealt with "case by case" between parents and teachers, the same as any other skip behavior.
"There will still be opportunities for students to go outside and sled, or build a snowman or play all day on the weekends," Houston-Stewart said. "But we think it's important for education to continue as scheduled for students in the district."