Missouri is adopting a more than 130-page rubric aiming for each agency subject to state rules to prove it is doing enough to better students outcomes. St. Joseph School District leaders say they're ready.
Kendra Lau, director of school improvement, spoke about the sixth phase of the Missouri Schools Improvement Plan on Wednesday at a special meeting of the Board of Education. The initial phase of the plan began about 30 years ago. Lau explained to district leaders what the MSIP6 plan means to all 555 Show Me State local education agencies: The relaxed standards of the COVID-19 are gone now.
Test scores, attendance criteria, grades and graduation rates all have to improve under the umbrella of "Continuous Improvement Accountability." Averages of performance over a period of time will no longer suffice. If failures in student outcomes are happening day-to-day, the plan is designed to detect that.
"MSIP6 is designed to ensure that daily practices lead to yearly improvements in student success," Lau explained. "And I think the key difference that you'll start to see in terms of MSIP6 ... is this 'peek' into daily school practices, in order to survey whether a district has continuous methods to produce better outcomes for students. To understand that, you gotta look at the daily practices."
Local education agencies, or LEAs, as the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education calls them, will be expected to build a future that becomes ever brighter. MSIP6, which has been piloted in 2021-22 in select high-achieving LEAs like the Park Hill School District, is coming online for everyone in the fall.
"MSIP6 digs down pretty deep into the fabric of school improvement," said David Foster, school board president. "It poses some pretty tough questions. Not just for students and teachers, but for administrators, superintendents and even board members. This will definitely be a challenge. But we'll embrace it as an opportunity to improve."
DESE will award points in subjects of English-language arts, math, science and social studies, as part of the academic achievement and growth/progress metrics. Therein, 48 points will be available. A total of 52 other points will be granted on subjects such as a measure of creating "success ready" students, the high-school graduation rate and the creation of a district improvement plan.
DESE will deem LEAs to be at various levels of accreditation. Districts that earn 95% or more of the 100 total points will be "accredited with distinction." Any agency that earns more than 70% will earn full accreditation. More than 50% of points awarded will confer provisional status and subject the LEA to high scrutiny from DESE.
Anything below that will result in "unaccredited" status. Although such matters are ultimately in the hands of the Missouri State Board of Education, loss of accreditation can mean that the state will take major steps to intervene in a given LEA's operations. There is no cause to believe such an event is likely for the SJSD.
Lau affirmed in a Thursday interview that the stakes of accreditation are high for all LEAs and that hard work has to occur to ensure such an outcome is avoided.
"The new addition is the 'Continuous Improvement' portion," Lau said. "It is creating a different aspect to the Missouri School Improvement Plan that we've not seen before. School districts will need to be keenly aware of those items and develop some plans and approaches with regard to that."
