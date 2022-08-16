Members of the St. Joseph School District Finance Committee confer on Monday at the SJSD Headquarters Building. Robert Sigrist, center, chairs the committee to preview money-related decisions the Board of Education is expected to vote on in the near future. Among these is a proposed slight tax rate adjustment.
Expected property tax receipts are adding up to $1.8 million more than last year for the St. Joseph School District, keying up a proposed decrease in the tax levy.
The Board of Education is to confer at 5:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, to review the plan to drop the Adjusted Tax Rate from about $4.37 to just under $4.35. Both numbers figure against every $100 in value set by the Buchanan County Assessor. This is happening because, among other factors, the average value of taxable property has risen by more than 4%. As a result, the district forecasts just under $51.8 million in property tax revenue for the Fiscal Year 2023, up from about $50 million.
All citizens who reside within the district will be able to speak at the tax hearing, which will take place ahead of the regular board meeting at the Troester Media Center, 3401 Renick St. The location has served as the standard venue for board meetings and related events following the closure earlier this year of the old SJSD headquarters at the Downtown St. Joseph Public Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.