A school district almost can’t be discussed without reference to its facilities, and that is true in St. Joseph more than almost anywhere.
Conversations begun in the 2015-2016 academic year have focused on the key phrase, “21st century standards.” While people like SJSD Board President Tami Pasley readily uphold the adage “buildings alone aren’t educators,” the message remains that students can’t learn as well as they might when they’re placed in excessively hot, cold, wet or smelly classrooms.
Since taking office in July 2019, Dr. Doug Van Zyl has communicated a drive to get things sorted out. Voters will get a say on the $107 million plan to do it on Tuesday, April 6.
Understanding
the problem
“Air conditioning, just the physical environment for our staff and students, I think is vitally important because you want to be comfortable so you can focus,” the superintendent of schools said. “But also, in light of COVID-19, and other things.”
Five years of active conversations have left few able to say they do not believe millions of dollars will need to be invested at some point to renovate and repair the three high schools — or do something else with those buildings. Even with the seven-figure emergency repairs of 2020 to Central High School now behind us, climate control is completely absent from large areas. Where it does exist, that’s often owed to heavy window units that pockmark the Highland Avenue façade of Lafayette High School. Benton High School’s layout promotes a more subtle such presence.
The Benton gymnasium? Nothing, in terms of modern standards of climate control. The auditorium? Nope. Lafayette is in a similar boat. Jeremy Hoffman said he understands.
“You know ... my oldest daughter graduated a couple of years ago,” the president of the North Side Community Association said. “We’d take her to go play (varsity sports) at a school in Kansas City ... and then vice versa, those teams come up here and you are embarrassed, sometimes, by what they have to go get dressed out in, what they have to use for a locker room.
“We’re in the same state now as we were 25 years ago, and other schools have progressed. Other communities have progressed. We have not.”
Benton is heated by a Kewanee Type C twin boiler. Kewanee may not be a familiar name; after a sequence of ownership changes reflective of an industry experiencing a slow decline, Burnham Corporation ceased all production of Kewanee units in 2002. OEM Boiler Parts retains on-demand production for the older structures that still use them. Where there is demand, there will always be a supply, but it’s understood that one does not quibble with how that supply is priced.
Mickey Gill, the school district’s interim director of operations and warehousing, explained this is a cumbersome, expensive and usually slow process that requires careful planning to be sure that when breakdowns occur — which is often — the boiler can remain in operation safely. There is no duct tape involved here, and a watch is maintained around the clock to be sure pressure levels are nominal.
In the event of any emergency, a suitably large red button is found at the cellar’s entrance to shut it down. Working on this thing requires respect for aged technology, the definition of “old school,” and a tongue-in-cheek understanding that every industrial steam boiler in the world is a “giant bomb” on a bad day. This one’s noise would put a jet engine to shame and fills the space of a large classroom. A typical modern comparison would be the size of a home refrigerator.
“It needs to be replaced,” Gill said.
Organizing
a solution
Three companies have been plugged in to every step of going about a repair and renovation plan: Schneider Electric, DLR Architecture Group and now McCownGordon Construction. The go-to in making it financially possible has been L.J. Hart & Company, with CEO Larry J. Hart advising Van Zyl and the school board. It is through these entities, among others, that a plan will be realized to:
Acquire a new high school.
Renovate and install systems in the three existing high schools.
Upgrade athletic facilities.
Upgrade Hillyard Technical Center.
Complete various existing repair projects.
Install new HVAC.
All speak in unison on one particular theme: Although COVID-19 makes it harder than ever to execute big projects, now is the time to invest. Hart’s mantra is clear on how any institution with a large amount of debt obligations that has not refinanced in the last six months, is qualified to do so at a competitive rate and does not plan to do so immediately should revise its plans. If there is a way to borrow and fund assets that are a solid, long-term investment, think hard about doing so, he said.
“The bond rates just keep decreasing in the current market,” Hart recently told the school board. “We could wait a little longer to see if it decreases further, but I would advise against running that risk.”
The U.S. Federal Reserve is seeking to prop up the national economy, lousy with pandemic recession, as Atlas carries the world. It has a lot of power to do so. Its chief mechanism is in making available cheap money to borrow to financiers, who can then translate the savings down to clients like the St. Joseph School District. Hart guided the district through a $6.17 million refinance in November. He is now the engineer of the $107 million new debt-issue plan to make Van Zyl’s vision for the future possible.
“The way the debt can be structured, a sale of bonds that doesn’t have to take place all at one time, makes sense,” Van Zyl said. “When you have people that are financial experts coming in and conservatively showing you what can be done, we feel pretty confident.”
Game-changing news came on Monday that the first plank of the plan, on the new high school, is to be pursued in partnership with American Family Insurance Group. The company, a major corporate presence in St. Joseph since 1957, will sell or lease its campus in the 4800 block of Mitchell Avenue to somebody. That is a certain fact, as the building is no longer needed in the work-from-home era.
Pasley, the board president, said on Monday the $107 million the district aims to obtain will be much more efficiently invested in existing structures, upon land that already has all of the pathways, landscaping, parking lots, decorative features and utilities a high school could ever need. And that’s important, because a new-build high school would run at least $90 million, leaving limited flexibility for further investment in other projects.
“That’s a lot of things that will save us some money that we will be able to use on other things the district desperately needs,” she said.
Van Zyl is cautious in talking hypotheticals in terms of success or failure of this plan. Per Missouri law, he is prohibited from asking constituents — at least 57% of whom must approve a bond issue — to vote in a particular way on this question. However, it is clear enough that big problems will remain without some kind of solution on this scale.
“At some point, the board will have to make a decision — whether we have to consolidate, make some adjustments, limit the number of buildings that we have — and that’ll have to happen sooner rather than later. It will have to. Just because, financially, we’re not able to continue down this road.”