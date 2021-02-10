The St. Joseph School District aims to further fund young students so they get into the education field and then stay to teach here.
Members of the SJSD Policy Committee met Wednesday to hear from Dr. Brian Kraus, human resources director, on the latest Grow Your Own Program information to be presented to the full Board of Education at its meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22. In particular focus was a Feb. 8 memo prepared by Kraus which explains the up to $4,000 available annually to students who decide to study education at a given college or university on the path to earning a state teaching certificate.
"There are requirements for the student to maintain a particular grade point average, to be a student in good standing, and we can offer them other things," Kraus said. "So they have a head start on understanding what kind of initiatives do we have in the district and so they kind of get a running start on those types of things."
Although students at Missouri Western State University and Northwest Missouri State University are targeted in particular by this program, there are no restrictions on the school attended. The money does come with a catch: A student who would receive funding for a four-year degree program in education would be expected to teach in St. Joseph for at least four years. The time commitment is tied to the time spent studying with SJSD's backing.
Tami Pasley, president of the school board, said it is a common problem for students to struggle financially in the phase when they are student teachers and are typically working in a classroom for little or no pay. Grow Your Own helps resolve this problem, she said. Pasley cited her own experience as an educator and that of her peers.
"And so people either take out additional loans in order to be able to do that, or they have to work every night and every weekend (in a second job)," she said. "And so some people get all the way through and get to student teaching and then stop because they can't financially afford to student teach. And they're that close!"
In an industry that already ranks low with regard to entry-level pay, Missouri educators in general are critically positioned to struggle financially at times. The Show Me State ranks near the bottom for salary and benefits for new teachers, and neighboring states rank higher, particularly in Iowa and the Kansas side of the greater Kansas City region, according to research from the Missouri State Teachers Association and the Missouri National Education Association.