Educators of the St. Joseph School District can expect to benefit in some way from increased local tax revenues and decreased expenses realized over the past year, although specifics are to be determined.
The Board of Education heard about the opportunities at hand on Monday during its monthly meeting at the Downtown office. District finance leader Gabe Edgar said a comparison with this time in 2021 shows expenses have decreased $1.5 million, to just over $69.5 million, and the state's contributions to the district have increased by $1.5 million, to just under $27.4 million. Local tax revenue is up $7.5 million, to just under $46.4 million.
"That's a good thing, and that's the reason why we're talking about bigger raises and those types of things moving into the month of March," said Edgar, assistant superintendent of business and operations.
Staff compensation is one of the likely action plan items that will ultimately be produced this fall by the Vision Forward community engagement process, but the school board is empowered to address this matter at any time. The district is striving to do better on teacher turnover, which exceeded 14% in the 2020-21 academic year.
Human resources leader Brian Kraus said the district's salary committee is currently in negotiations with staff about how much and by what means compensation might be adjusted. Because these talks are ongoing, the school board pulled a planned review of changes under consideration from its Monday agenda.
"Hopefully in either March or April, at the latest, we can have that discussion at the board level," Kraus said.
What is clear at the moment is that 40 categories of employees offer pay scales that are not considered competitive with pay for similar roles elsewhere (they are below the 50th percentile). This allows staff who are able to move to a new community to readily better themselves financially and leaves the SJSD striving to find persuasive arguments other than on pay to retain them, often without success.
Dave Hinde, co-chair of the Vision Forward steering committee, spoke about what he said was a good start Feb. 22 to hearing the public's input about staff issues. The key is improving attendance. The district has had the misfortune of unusually cold temperatures on both the January and February Vision Forward dates but still drew about 150 people in person to the Word of Life Church and several dozen via Zoom each month. The next meeting is set for 6 p.m. March 29, also at the Word of Life.
"I feel like we're making some great efforts to get parents there. I would like to see more parents there; I think that would be really helpful for us, to get more input from parents," Hinde said. "I'll be honest, I 'm not really sure where to go with it. I feel like we've made some great efforts. We're going to continue to brainstorm."
