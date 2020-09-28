The St. Joseph School District reported on Monday a first-stage enrollment number which reflects a slight decrease against its 2019 final head count.
A total of 10,712 students were on the rolls on the seventh day of classes being in session, according to a report by Dr. Marlie Williams, assistant superintendent of academic services, delivered to the district's governing body at the Downtown headquarters. This is a decrease of 51 students, or about one half of one precent, against last year's count of 10,763. The final number will be assessed on Wednesday, but no significant change from the seven-day number is expected, Williams told the Board of Education.
Board President Tami Pasley described the report to colleagues as a positive sign, as it is not in alignment with the loss of 146 students relative to 2018 that was reported in 2019, and the loss of 279 students relative to 2017 that was reported in 2018. The 2018-2019 numbers marked a student head count of below 11,000; it had been above 11,000 since 2004.
"I'm very encouraged with our enrollment total at the seven-day mark," Pasley said. "That's extremely encouraging ... That's a big difference between the 250 and the 400 drops that we've had in the last couple of years."
YMCA won't be sold to SJSD
Ron Hook, in his capacity as chair of the YMCA of St. Joseph Board of Directors, with local YMCA CEO Sue White, attended the Monday meeting to get the official word: The school district won't be buying the Downtown YMCA building at 315 S. Sixth St., at least not now.
Larry Koch, chair of the board's Facilities Planning Committee, thanked White and Hook for bringing the opportunity to them. The board reviewed how various committee research efforts have revealed that between $1 million and $3 million would need to be invested in the YMCA building to bring it up to the purposes the district had in mind. It has been determined that the district's current financial position means such a move wouldn't be prudent.
"As much as I would like to see that building stay open, because I think it is a great asset for the community, I think at this time it's actually beyond ... our mission of educating children, and I don't see that," Koch said. "We don't have the finances for it. I don't think we should let them hang on anymore, we should let them know what our intentions are."
Hook said the YMCA appreciates the school board "doing your due diligence."
"You're looking after the taxpayers' money, and that's the right thing to do," he said. "We appreciate everything you guys have done and the intensive overview of going down and looking at the building ... We were definitely up front with it, we knew that it was going to be a costly fix and repair."