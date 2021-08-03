All preschool classes will begin later this month at a place local school leaders had once consigned to history.
The St. Joseph Early Childhood Learning Center features 19 classrooms meant to support the roughly 360 children who will be transferred from preschools at the Oak Grove and Keatley Center campuses, with a capacity for more than 100 more. This single location is meant to improve staff cooperation. Classes begin on Monday, Aug. 30, one week after the K-12 first day of school.
"I'm most excited that all the teachers will be able to be in one location together," said Summer Deatherage, mother to a 4-year-old who previously attended Oak Grove and will continue studies this fall.
Deatherage explained that her daughter is on the autism spectrum and requires speech training, among other specialized education resources.
"The therapist will be here able to consult with everyone as needed. You know, they can all work together and collaborate that way, and I think that will be great for them," Deatherage said.
Four of the rooms have been added to the site, the former Lake Contrary Elementary School, which closed in 2018 before the Board of Education invested more than $300,000 in upgrades to bring it back. The rooms are broken down by specialization, such as "integrated," a form of special education, and "low-incidence," to help children with developmental disabilities.
Toni Lynn Gardner serves as SJSD coordinator for early childhood education. She is overseeing the final preparations ahead of the first full-time day for educators on-site, scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 17.
"They have been painting all of the classrooms, replacing ceiling tiles, replacing window (climate control) units," Gardner said. "Every day I come to work there is something else that has been done, that has taken place, that just gets us closer to our goal of opening the doors for the kiddos."
Indeed, much remains to be done in just under four weeks, but everything is on schedule. Much of the necessities from Oak Grove and Keatley, such as classroom equipment and enrichment games and toys, have been stowed for now in the old Lake Contrary gymnasium.
Gardner spoke of the appeal of reviving and repurposing Lake Contrary, which opened in 1965 and has long been considered one of the best-designed school facilities the district has. Unlike several older schools across the country, Lake Contrary is built on a single level, a safety and accessibility advantage. It was bound to be used for something. Now it will be.
"And, I think, any time that people have memories associated with a place you want to see it maintained," she said. "I mean, it's a great building."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.