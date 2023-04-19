St. Joseph School District discusses employee-pay scale
Video play button

Employee pay scale is one of the main topics of discussion right now within St. Joseph School District, but there are hurdles before a resolution can be achieved.

The pay scale has different levels depending on how long an employee has worked for the district. The scale was frozen for one year about two decades ago, so employees were unable to receive the scheduled pay increases during that year. 

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.