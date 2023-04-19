St. Joseph School District is looking into measures to help balance out a pay scale that has had some employees lagging behind for two decades. The discussion was tabled during Tuesday's board of education meeting. It's expected to be covered during a special meeting April 27.
St. Joseph School District is looking into measures to help balance out a pay scale that has had some employees lagging behind for two decades. The discussion was tabled during Tuesday's board of education meeting. It's expected to be covered during a special meeting April 27.
Employee pay scale is one of the main topics of discussion right now within St. Joseph School District, but there are hurdles before a resolution can be achieved.
The pay scale has different levels depending on how long an employee has worked for the district. The scale was frozen for one year about two decades ago, so employees were unable to receive the scheduled pay increases during that year.
However, some employees did receive the increase, leaving the district to try to find a way to retroactively compensate those who did not advance at the time, SJSD Superintendent Gabe Edgar said. But there are possible legal issues.
"The attorney is going to advise you to take the least amount of risk," he said. "That's my goal over the next 48 hours, is to find out what that risk is and to see whether that risk is worth taking or not. And so, that's really where we're at with it."
One idea raised was providing $600 to employees who did not advance a step about 20 years ago during the freeze, but employees weren't in favor of that decision because it would be $400 less than what they would receive if they advanced to the next level now, Edgar said.
The topic of the "frozen step" has been raised previously, but it's always been tabled in years past.
"There is some retirement stuff," Edgar said. "If they would have had those steps from 2002-2003 — all the way to now — then they would be making more money, obviously, every year that there was something that was added to the salary schedule."
Retirement pension is one of the primary aspects being discussed. Pension is based on what an employee's pay level is when they retire, so ending at a point one level behind where they should be can have a significant impact on how much they receive, Edgar said.
When the SJSD Board of Education met earlier this week, board members and teachers in attendance both expressed desire for a motion that passed last year to rescind the "frozen step," but the conversation was postponed to allow for conversation with the district attorney.
It doesn't mean the decision is out of the question in its entirety, but a modified resolution will be needed, Edgar said.
"It's unsettling for the employees, I totally understand," he said. "It was something that they felt like was approved in August. And then now, you know, it obviously comes back. But I will make a promise that it will be resolved before we go into the '23-'24 school year."
Edgar said he has been in talks with concerned district employees, as well as SJSD's attorney, to figure out a solution. The expectation is to discuss the issue further during April 27's board meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.