A renowned leader at Benton High School died Friday evening, the St. Joseph School District has announced.
"It is with great sadness that the St. Joseph School District mourns the passing last night of long-time district employee, Luke McCoy," the district said in a statement.
Dr. McCoy, a Class of 1993 alumnus of the South Side school who had served as assistant principal at BHS since the 2007-2008 school year, once served as a teacher at Central High School and an administrator at Bode Mode School.
His service as a Show Me State educator extends back to 1998. Among other honors and recognitions, he received the Missouri Assistant Principal of the Year-Northwest Region Award in September 2018, per News-Press archives.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and colleagues," the district said. Privacy is requested for his family, friends, students and colleagues.
