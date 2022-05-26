Arriving at summer vacation without sudden shutdowns, at last landing a plane that didn’t have to be built while it was flying through the air, isn’t a moment the St. Joseph School District can take for granted.
Thursday brought the end of the academic year. In some cases, a planned week of celebrations ended up being a single day because the wet weather this week wouldn’t cooperate. At other campuses, Thursday saw the presentation of academic achievement awards for good attendance or high performance in key developmental metrics of reading or mathematics.
“I think you always go back and look at every student individually,” said veteran Carden Park Elementary teacher Shelly Culver. “And you think, ‘Did I do enough for that student? Could I have done more? What could I have done differently?’ I think that’s just part of being a good professional: thinking about what worked, what they loved, what have been their greatest interests. And, that’s my goal.”
Carden Park leaders opted to move their bouncy castle and inflatable obstacle course recreations indoors to the gym. As might be expected, the kids appeared not to mind. For Culver, who has marked 27 years on the job — mostly in kindergarten — and who has been at Carden Park since its opening eight years ago, 2022-23 has been special.
It was here where educators got their first idea of how kids would be able to phase back into a “normal” kind of school life.
“There’s a renewed enthusiasm to be back in the classroom and to have those activities and that communication with kids and letting them share school experiences,” Culver said. “It’s the normal that we used to have, and it feels so much better this year.”
Of course, with attendance and academic performance on average remaining key challenges for the district as a whole, summer school offers opportunities for review and remedial education, as well as a unique social experience for students that has been entitled “Summer Journey.”
Staff will take a brief time away but return for the initial session of classes to be held starting June 1 until June 29. Reliable attendance will, as in years past, unlock special recognitions and prizes, including gift cards valued at $50 and $100, respectively, for strong levels of attendance.
Although high school summer courses will, as in recent years, be all virtual, in-person help sessions will be held from 10 a.m. to noon daily at each high school. Signups for this program, titled “Summer Journey,” will be available at sjsd.k12.mo.us/news/march_2022/catapult_missouri_summer_journey through June 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.