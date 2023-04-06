Kendra Lau

Kendra Lau, director of school improvement, speaks on Thursday at a work session of the St. Joseph Board of Education at the Noyes Headquarters.

 Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW

The St. Joseph School District still has time to improve on state criteria for success before the hammer falls, a situation familiar to many of its peers.

District leaders heard about the situation on Thursday at a special work session of the Board of Education on the Missouri Schools Improvement Plan. The "pilot" annual performance review, received in March, scored the district as measured in 2021-22 at 67.6%, which would be short of the 70% needed for full accreditation via the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. 

