The St. Joseph School District still has time to improve on state criteria for success before the hammer falls, a situation familiar to many of its peers.
District leaders heard about the situation on Thursday at a special work session of the Board of Education on the Missouri Schools Improvement Plan. The "pilot" annual performance review, received in March, scored the district as measured in 2021-22 at 67.6%, which would be short of the 70% needed for full accreditation via the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
The review measures several categories, but one of the most obvious areas of needed improvement is the rate at which students are showing up to school. The district earned 0 out of 4 available points there.
"On attendance, we've got to get to at least 80%," said Kendra Lau, director of school improvement. "And since December, we have hovered at 77.3% to 76.2%. In all my years of work on this, I haven't seen anything like it. It just seems stuck."
District leaders stressed on Thursday that 67.6% means, from one viewpoint, that the district has attained almost all of the points it needs to avoid any negative outcomes with DESE, and that's just with the pilot program, a "dress rehearsal," as Lau put it. The first meaningful measurement will be done for the 2023-24 year, the one that begins this coming August.
Meanwhile, a number of peer districts are in similar shoes. Independence Public Schools, in the Kansas City area, has more students than St. Joseph (about 17,000 versus about 10,300). However, the data on the people who it serves are quite similar to what exists in St. Joseph, and it is understood that statewide trends are likely to affect Independence and St. Joseph in similar ways.
Independence recorded a pilot program score of 70%, right on the line for full accreditation. Other districts in the KC metro, which have either higher populations, a higher tax base or both, such as Raytown C-II School District (65.7%), Kansas City Public Schools (70.6%) and North Kansas City 74 School District (83.7%) had varying pilot program scores.
Satisfactory rates of attendance entail at least 90% of children making at least 90% of their scheduled classroom hours. If they skip school entirely, arrive late or are taken home early by their parents, for any unexcused reason, the rate for a given child goes down, harming a given building's average, and therefore the district's.
The district hopes to raise attendance to at least 80%, in which 8 out of every 10 kids make 90% or more of their classroom hours. This is just one area of possible improvement.
Board member Kenneth Reeder, who attended the session on Thursday, said the 80% goal is not good enough.
"I do not want to follow those mediocre goals," Reeder said. "I want to shoot high. We've got to shoot high. It's embarrassing to say that we're going to shoot for an 80% attendance record. No employer would find it acceptable for you to show up to work even 95% of the time with no explanation. We should not accept it."
