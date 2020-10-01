The St. Joseph School District is continuing to develop partnerships with five education entities in the local area so that they can have a Virtual Academy for their students, just as more than 1 in 4 SJSD students do.
East Buchanan C-I School District in Gower, Missouri, Maryville R-II School District in Maryville, Missouri, South Harrison R-II School District in Bethany, Missouri, Northwest Nodaway R-V School District in Ravenwood, Missouri, and the St. Joseph Cathedral School are engaged with this program in various ways, and the SJSD Board of Education formally approved the plans on Monday.
"I have mentioned before that we had other districts participating, or sharing work with us," Dr. Marlie Williams, SJSD assistant superintendent of academic services, told the board on Monday. "I just wanted to highlight that those are the ones that were approved with the consent agenda."
Working with Williams in recent months have been, among others, Dr. John Newell, East Buchanan R-II superintendent of schools, and Gerre Martin, Cathedral principal.
Cathedral has no one studying at home full-time right now, according to Martin, and Cathedral's adaptation of the Virtual Academy is meant as a COVID-19 fallback, as well as for use during other school shutdowns, such as a snow day.
"We have been, knock on wood, very successful so far," Martin said. "Right now, today, we have no one on quarantine. And we don't have any positive cases within our students. We came to realize how... we needed a platform that would help us deliver that vibrant education that we want to give our kiddos."
East Buchanan already has 80 students who are enrolled for full-time virtual studies. These are all volunteers and the program is being built to serve those who choose all-online education, while contingencies are also in place for a future COVID-19 shutdown.
"First and foremost, it's important for our students to feel safe and feel like they have options," Newell said. "Knowing that we were having students in different situations, whether it was for their personal reasons or people in their family — so that they had concerns with coming back to school — we wanted to make sure that they were fully supported at home."
SJSD is working on the stated intention of saving these educators time and resources by training staff on how to use the underlying Instructure Canvass software, and sharing the custom-built Virtual Academy curriculum. Martin said that for small institutions like Cathedral, such programming would be nigh-impossible to create in house; the resources and staff time aren't there.
At this time, no other Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph schools are using the SJSD Virtual Academy blueprint. The choice on whether to do so, or try something else, has been delegated to each school.
"We were allowed, and that's very kind of the Diocese, to choose our own path," Martin said.