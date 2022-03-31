After delayed confirmation for the purpose of allowing a Land of Lakes school board to complete contract negotiations, the St. Joseph School District said Thursday it will indeed be in need of a new superintendent.
Doug Van Zyl formally tended his resignation at a closed-door session of the Board of Education on Thursday, according to a news release, and he is scheduled to leave office officially on June 30. Van Zyl will take office July 1 as superintendent of Lakeville Area Schools. Titled as ISD 194, it is a suburban district in the area of the Twin Cities of his home state, Minnesota.
Van Zyl's decision to leave St. Joseph became known when the Lakeville school board selected him March 15 via a weeklong livestreamed interview process of five candidates. However, the SJSD school board said at that time that this was a private personnel matter and deferred further comment. Van Zyl offered a public statement on his plans for the first time Thursday.
"My family and I are excited about the future and the possibilities it holds," Van Zyl said. "But, I also realize that change may create some anxiety and stress. Please know the board will work quickly to find a replacement and I will work for a seamless transition.
"My leaving does not diminish the progress we have made as a school district or the challenges we have overcome these past four years," Van Zyl added. "It also doesn't limit the possibilities for what lies ahead for SJSD or the city of St. Joseph. Keep pushing forward and striving to do what is best for all our kids. Thank you for all you have done to make SJSD a better place."
Board President Tami Pasley offered her own full statement on Van Zyl's departure for the first time since the March 15 news.
“We wish Dr. Van Zyl and his family the very best as he returns to his home state of Minnesota," she said. "We thank Dr. Van Zyl for his leadership of the SJSD, which saw the establishment of the Virtual Academy, the opening of our Early Learning Center, the expansion of Hillyard Technical School with the addition of new and relevant programs for our students, and so many more positive accomplishments making our district a better place. We are especially grateful for his amazing leadership throughout the pandemic."
Van Zyl has, to date, been on contract through the end of Fiscal Year 2023, which begins July 1 and ends June 30 of next year. Further decisions by the SJSD school board on how to resolve that and how it will go about replacing Van Zyl are expected to come to light on or about next week. A new executive session is scheduled for 5 p.m. April 4.
The Lakeville Sun, in reporting on its website hometownsource.com, said that Van Zyl's contract with ISD 194 sets forth annual salary amounts starting at $260,000 for FY 2023, a raise of some 15% over what Van Zyl was expected to earn this year in St. Joseph. Additional benefits for health and other considerations apply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.