Nearly all St. Joseph School District leaders will be relatively new in their current roles by this summer as a third Board of Education seat changes hands.
The board accepted Lori Witham’s resignation on Wednesday from her seat in light of her being no longer eligible to serve based on a change of residence. This follows the April 5 election of Isaura Garcia and Kim Miller, first-time candidates for office, leaving Rick Gilmore — who has served since June 2020 — as the senior board member.
Witham, elected to a three-year term alongside Gilmore in 2020, would have been eligible to serve until at least April 2023. A vacancy on the board is filled for the rest of the term in a vote by the six other members, regardless of when the vacancy occurs.
“I just seek a person who cares about the district, who understands that it is a lot of work,” said LaTonya Williams, recently named school board vice president, having served since April 2021. “The biggest challenge, I think, is that there is a lot of community engagement involved, positive and negative. That is a little bit of an adjustment. But criticism is a good thing. Candidates are just going to have to be able to take it.”
Witham reflected on this time of transition.
“The St. Joseph School District has been a part of my life since I was in kindergarten,” she said. “Unfortunately, being unable to finish my term leaves no one on the board with longevity in regards to the SJSD. With that being said, there is a specific procedure in place for accepting applications and selecting a willing replacement. It is up to the sitting board members to determine what skillset they believe is needed to fill the void and which individual best brings that skill set to the table.
“The district will always have a special place in my heart, and I will be cheering on its successes from my new home,” she said.
A current of change runs through the administration as well. Superintendent Doug Van Zyl will serve through the end of June before he transitions to a new role in his home state of Minnesota. Van Zyl’s successor, Gabe Edgar, has served as an SJSD central office administrator since 2018 alongside Robert Sigrist, who will replace Edgar as assistant superintendent of business and operations. Ashly McGinnis steps in as assistant superintendent of academics at the same time Sigrist and Edgar begin their new jobs on July 1. Sigrist and McGinnis each have more than 15 cumulative years of service to the SJSD in previous roles.
The board weighs in on each of these selections in closed-door executive sessions so that members can frankly discuss among themselves the professional qualifications and flaws of given candidates. However, the vetting of a new board member will be open to the public and take place over the next two to three weeks.
The process begins with the submission of an application, a letter of intent (in which a would-be member explains their interest and abilities in joining the board) and three reference letters from people who can speak to that person’s capacity in educational leadership. A financial disclosure is also required so that the district is made aware of any potential conflicts of interest. The materials can all be picked up from Donna Baker, board secretary, at her office on the second floor of the Noyes district headquarters, 1415 N. 26th St. Completed forms must be hand-delivered back to Baker at the office or mailed, with no emails or faxes accepted.
Board member Kenneth Reeder said he looks forward to the vetting of applicants, although he is somewhat discomfited by the notion of awarding what could be a decisive vote on SJSD business to someone who has not yet run for election. The board will be running a tax election on Aug. 2. Reeder said he would like for it to be possible to explore a special election for the seat on that date.
Nevertheless, these leadership changes present, in his view, the best chance the district has had for a fresh start divorced from the troubles of the past.
“Our board, our everything, so much has turned the corner right now,” Reeder said. “The environment is, it’s such a positive thing going on within our district. Everything’s going to be good as far as the personalities and culture. We can move on now. And that’s such an important thing.”
