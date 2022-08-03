Gabe Edgar David Foster

Superintendent Gabe Edgar, left, and Board President David Foster confer on Wednesday at the News-Press NOW offices in Downtown during an interview about their plans for the district following Tuesday's Proposition R.E.A.D. passage. 

 Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW

Gathering Wednesday afternoon for a conversation about the clear approval at the ballot box of their first tax proposal as St. Joseph's superintendent and school board president, Gabe Edgar and David Foster now look to the future.

Foster, who has served on the board since April 2021 and took up the gavel this past spring, invented the title of "Proposition R.E.A.D.," which stands for "reinvesting in education, academics and dedication." The board approved the final plan, which extends the current operating levy until the end of the decade, after a careful compromise came into being. 

