Superintendent Gabe Edgar, left, and Board President David Foster confer on Wednesday at the News-Press NOW offices in Downtown during an interview about their plans for the district following Tuesday's Proposition R.E.A.D. passage.
Gathering Wednesday afternoon for a conversation about the clear approval at the ballot box of their first tax proposal as St. Joseph's superintendent and school board president, Gabe Edgar and David Foster now look to the future.
Foster, who has served on the board since April 2021 and took up the gavel this past spring, invented the title of "Proposition R.E.A.D.," which stands for "reinvesting in education, academics and dedication." The board approved the final plan, which extends the current operating levy until the end of the decade, after a careful compromise came into being.
"We're taking a much more hands-on approach to everything that we do," he said. "There's much more of a community effort to everything that we do."
Foster, for example, initially sought to set aside the restriction of a sunset entirely, on the argument that the district had proven since the 2019 expansion of the levy that it invests taxpayer money honestly and accurately. Yet after being persuaded by his colleagues, the final idea of keeping the sunset came into being: It has an expanded term (six years, up from five), and commences not now, but in 2024, the previous finish line.
"I'm proud to say that what we said we were going to do in 2019, we did," Edgar said. "I will sit here today and tell you that what we told you we were going to do with this plan, we will continue to work hard to strive for that."
Foster said he has learned from these and other decisions that everything the SJSD does should involve compromise and public input. In organizing the Friends of SJSD political action committee, there had been high confidence of success, and hopes for a double-digit margin of victory. For Foster, the ultimate 70.9% "yes" margin came as a solid public affirmation of what the district is doing.
One other compromise that has been made is likely to have impacts on the future: Board members seriously considered an expansion of the levy to $4.55 per $100 in assessed value, up from $4.35. This would have generated at least $3 million extra per year in district revenue in order to fund further increases in staff pay. It was ultimately decided that voters needed to be given the chance to sign off on the status quo before the next chapter begins.
As it is, there are no plans to put a new levy on the ballot for the foreseeable future. At the present time, Foster is concentrating on development of a "mentorship program," in which parents and other SJSD stakeholders will be called to work together to guide pupils through the education process. Foster invoked the proverb of "it takes a village to raise a child" in explaining his idea.
"I've already talked to Dr. Edgar about it," he said. "Everyone seems to be on the same page. We really want everyone in the community to be a part of raising our kids through the school district. It takes a community effort in everything we do; the passing of this levy, I think, shows that also."
