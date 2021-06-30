A lovingly maintained musical instrument might last for a lifetime or longer, but passing through dozens of student hands can undermine this standard.
Even so, the St. Joseph School District has well guarded its investment in its stows of brass, percussion and woodwind pieces. The pieces reserved for families that can't afford to supply a child with their own were, on average, procured in 1984.
In almost every case, a trumpet or a clarinet loaned out for a given class is several times older than the kid playing it. Now, educators are keen to put an end to that. Shannon Nolte, director of secondary education, said a five-year replacement cycle is a worthwhile goal.
"Kids just use these instruments differently," he said. "The wear and tear of multiple kids using these throughout the years takes a toll. It lowers the quality of an instrument too over time. The quality is not as good and so when you're using these instruments and wanting a good sound, a good quality sound, that doesn't usually happen."
For starters, the district is investing just over $100,000 for 49 line items, each of which is a single instrument or musical set. They are to be distributed between grades six through 12, with a focus on the three high schools and the various performing arts hosted there.
"I went to all the band and orchestra directors and asked, 'What do you just really need to get you by the next few years?'" said Janell Becerra, curriculum adviser, in comments to the school board. "And so they really dug in and got what their immediate needs were."
Because the bid exceeds $50,000, the district had to acquire the items through an open bid process, and several eager merchants responded. The district ultimately selected Palen Music Center of Liberty, Missouri, to provide $89,064 in instruments for the high schools.
For more advanced students, Rieman Music of Des Moines, Iowa, is the supplier of a brass euphonium — a type of concert tuba — and percussion keyboard at $6,350. Finally, Lanham Music of St. Joseph will supply beginner instruments at a cost of $4,692.
The purchase comes in tandem with new fine and performing arts curricula introduced Monday by Becerra, Lynnea Wootten, J. Eric Simmons, Elizabeth Barbosa and Misty Burright. The school board ultimately approved just over $13,300 for licenses and supplies, so that each instructor will be best equipped to lead students in the use of the new instruments and in other considerations.
"Education in the American system is built around the whole child," Nolte said. "The fine arts are a way for student to express themselves as they truly are. Not every student easily finds their own niche, their own expertise, and our fine arts investments will allow for kids to grow in their own way."
