Someone who wants to work temporarily in a local classroom is now looking at only 20 hours of actual training, a significant decrease from previous requirements, but it's not clear if that will solve critical labor shortages.
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education approved new rules, which relax the previous standard. Therein, a person had to complete at least 60 college-credit equivalent hours of study before they could earn the state's signoff to work in a classroom.
Brian Kraus, SJSD human resources director, is keen to point out that this is not merely a 40-hour reduction in training time. A person can now get to work after 20 hours of study, when previously they were looking at at least a year or two of college experience, either on a given campus or via online sessions. That's about 900 real-time learning hours.
Kraus agreed he is left in a sort of "wait and see" mode in reaction to the change, which is entirely implemented from the state level.
"It is a drastic reduction, in terms of the amount of time that they'll actually spend to be a qualified substitute," Kraus said. "But, yeah, it's a critical situation."
Kenneth Reeder, who worked as an SJSD substitute teacher from 2004 to 2008, said that as a matter of principle, he thinks the training time reduction is unwise. In essence, a sub is responsible for everything that happens within that room for an entire day, and it is not a job just anyone can do, in his stated view. What has been done is an acceptable stopgap to get the state out of COVID-19 labor shortages.
"Sure, yes, let's do it. Let's do whatever is needed to get the classrooms filled," he said. "For instance, you know, we're running 25 to 30 subs short per day in our district. So, if they need to lower the standards — on a temporary basis only — to do that, OK, let's do it."
Reeder predicted, however, that this crisis will not be truly resolved until local work as a substitute becomes more desirable. The main obstacle is pay. The base rate is a little under $100 per day for a short-term substitute. A slight bump is provided for long-term replacements and increases over consecutive days worked. Given the amount of hours one must invest inside and outside the classroom on a typical sub day, Reeder said, this is practically "minimum wage."
"We want to keep the eye on the ball here," he said. "The substitute is a vital part of any school district. If it's strong and vibrant and those people appreciate being there, it will work. Pay them accordingly."
Kraus, for his own part, did characterize the problem as one in which enough people are available to work any given day, but the matter comes down to whether or not they will be willing to. Expanding the pool makes sense to tackle this problem for now.
"It remains to be seen if people will take DESE up on their offer to become sub certified after their 20-hour class. In an ideal world for us, people would take advantage of that and increase our sub pool."
