Two men, respectively leaders in local and regional education, have been recognized with high honors for their work in Northwest Missouri schools.
Colin Pettegrew of the St. Joseph School District, who teaches math at Robidoux Middle School, and Todd Shifflett, who teaches history, business and computer skills to high school students at the consolidated campus in King City, are named Northwest Missouri Regional Teachers of the Year. The honor is sponsored by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Shifflett and Pettegrew now qualify to compete for the honor of 2021 Missouri Teacher of the Year, an honor that will be granted this fall by a selection committee of educators and business leaders, following interviews with each finalist. The winner of the state honor, and all finalists, will be recognized in an October event in Jefferson City.
