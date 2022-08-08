Rod Wright, center, of Creative Entourage LLC, who leads the team of consultants retained to help Vision Forward plan events, speaks at a past meeting in March. The next meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Troester Media Center, 3401 Renick St.
Following a pause for the summer break and to focus attention on the recent tax levy election, the St. Joseph School District now moves back to its big-picture community engagement project.
According to Community Engagement Team co-chairwoman Teresa Simmons, Vision Forward resumes at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Simmons said she is hopeful that this is the beginning of a new chapter for the district under new leaders, who are feeling confident after the Proposition READ levy’s approval by a 70.9% margin on Aug. 2.
“We’re so grateful the levy passed, but I want the Board of Education to listen to what the community has been trying to tell them through these meetings, and I’m hopeful that they’re still going to listen,” Simmons said. “Listen to what comes out of these meetings, because you know, everyone has worked really hard on them.”
The Tuesday meeting will be focused on the Community Engagement Team. That includes Simmons and co-chairs Bob Miller, Dave Hinde and Linda Bahrke, along with several other community volunteers, as well as school board liaisons LaTonya Williams and Rick Gilmore. The meeting is scheduled to take place at the Troester Media Center, 3401 Renick St., which is the standard gathering venue for the SJSD following the closure earlier this year of the Downtown headquarters. A further meeting is due at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at the new SJSD District Headquarters (formerly Noyes Elementary School). All Vision Forward meetings are free and open to the public.
Tuesday’s meeting is to just be a review of past conversations, as a post-summer refresher, while the Noyes gathering is set to be focused on preparing for the future. Namely, the Vision Forward action plan, and the coming grand public review of what the project has found so far, the first phase of which is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Word of Life Church. A draft of the plan itself will be on display at 6 p.m. Oct. 18, also at the Word of Life Church; project leaders have witnessed the strongest turnout and greatest ease of facilitating speakers and community commentary at that venue, the use of which is being donated to the SJSD.
Although Proposition READ will continue to fund staff pay increases, the additions of new support staff each year, upgrades to district buildings and completion of overdue work on projects campus sidewalks, more work is needed, Simmons said.
“The basic thing is, they’ve got to get the academics up, they’ve got to focus on how to make the academics better,” she said. “Whatever that takes. I do think (Superintendent Gabe Edgar) is pretty much an open book. What you see is what you get, and he’ll take this district in whatever direction the public feels is best.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.