Following a pause for the summer break and to focus attention on the recent tax levy election, the St. Joseph School District now moves back to its big-picture community engagement project.

According to Community Engagement Team co-chairwoman Teresa Simmons, Vision Forward resumes at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Simmons said she is hopeful that this is the beginning of a new chapter for the district under new leaders, who are feeling confident after the Proposition READ levy’s approval by a 70.9% margin on Aug. 2.

