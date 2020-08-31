The St. Joseph School District opened almost all of its buildings Monday morning for the first day of school after a roughly six-month break.
Coleman Elementary School Principal Heather Gladhart said her staff has been waiting eagerly for this day.
"We were just so thrilled today to be able to come together and welcome our kids back in to the building," she said.
Dr. Doug Van Zyl, superintendent of schools, visited Coleman on Monday to welcome the students back.
Because of COVID-19 and the need for social distancing, only students, teachers and authorized staff are permitted indoors. Van Zyl clarified that at this time, an entry exception will be made for families who have not yet registered their students for school. Otherwise, visitors will be strictly regulated.
"On the outside chance that somebody does have COVID ... it limits the number of people that we have to contact trace and try to track down and say, 'Well, who was in, and who was out?'" Van Zyl said. "And so, if people do come in to the building, they have to log in, we have to know who they are, what time they came in, how long they were in there ..."
Central High School experienced a brief run of additional bad luck on the first day of school, as sporadic power outages across the city deprived the building of electricity Monday morning, and therefore wireless internet service, which it needs to support contingency Remote Learning via the Instructure Canvas learning management system. The school is to be shut down until at least mid-September for repairs.
Power was restored by 9:30 a.m. Monday. Central teachers are conducting Remote Learning from the CHS campus, while the former Noyes Elementary supports the more than 1 in 4 students who enrolled for the entirely online Virtual Academy. The district experienced a significantly higher level of participation in the academy than it had anticipated; preliminary enrollment appears to slightly exceed the fall 2019 head count, although final data remains pending.
Van Zyl said he is hopeful the community will continue to "extend grace" to teachers and staff as they work their way through the challenges of educating during a 100-year pandemic.
"The biggest thing is just a lot of thanks and admiration for our staff," he said. "They're the ones who really do everything for us. My job is to help them hopefully make things easier, but they're the ones who really put the plan in place. Just a lot of thanks and appreciation for them, and also a little bit of butterflies for everybody because ... it's kind of a new experience for everyone."
Gladhart said that while academics are very important to her, she is determined first and foremost to make sure kids know she and her staff are prepared to care for them, come what may, during the pandemic.
"It's so that they know that they're part of this building and they're welcome here," she said.