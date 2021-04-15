The St. Joseph School District will present 60 hours of optional learning this summer to its students, either in-person or by virtual means.
The Summer Journey program, which is spread over five weeks, commences Wednesday, June 2, and ends Thursday, July 1, for all students in each study area. For those studying in person, face coverings will not be required but practices such as regular hand washing, social distancing and surface sanitization are planned.
Within that block of time classes will be held all weekdays. Subjects include social studies, science, reading and math, and are to be supplemented by hands-on study in STEM fields (science, technology, engineering and math).
There is no special cost to enroll for all SJSD students. Those wanting to enroll in face-to-face summer school should contact the child's school for a paper form. Those interested in virtual learning should fill out a form online via tinyurl.com/sjsdsummer. Registration should be done no later than Saturday, April 26.
Incentives are available for attendance, including a $50 gift card for "near perfect attendance" and $100 for "perfect attendance."
