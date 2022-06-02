Free student food has been provided through a special U.S. Department of Agriculture waiver, but that expires June 30. For certain St. Joseph schools, families still in need of cost-free meals have some options available.
The federal government soon won't continue student free food waivers for everyone, and the St. Joseph School District has issued advice about how families can adjust.
During the COVID-19 era, the U.S. Department of Agriculture made rules for meals without cost for anyone enrolled in a pre-kindergarten program through students aged 18. This remains in effect, and food still can be obtained at Lafayette, Bode, Robidoux, Spring Garden, Truman, Carden Park, Coleman, Edison, Ellison, Field, Hosea, Hyde, Early Childhood Center (formerly, Lake Contrary), Lindbergh, Mark Twain, Oak Grove, Parkway, Pershing, Pickett and Skaith.
Breakfast is served on weekdays from 7:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. Lunch is ready for pickup starting at 10:45 a.m. on weekdays for one hour. These pickups will be cost-free for all until June 30.
Starting on July 1, the universal no-cost food that has been available since March 2020 will be replaced with a system similar to the one before. Within it, some families paid nothing for their kids to eat, some paid a reduced price and the rest paid full price, with income as the key factor.
From July 1, qualified families (based on income) will be able to file for free/reduced at Benton, Central, Bode, Ellison, Field, Lake, Oak Grove, Pershing and Skaith schools.
The following schools are covered by the USDA Community Eligibility Provision, and no new free/reduced application will be needed: Lafayette, Robidoux, Spring Garden, Truman, Carden Park, Coleman, Edison, Hosea, Hyde, Lindbergh, Mark Twain, Parkway and Pickett, as well as the Webster Learning Center.
Anyone in need of clarity on what they need to do should call the SJSD Nutrition Services Department at 816-671-4140.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.