The St. Joseph high schools of our day are, despite efforts, not functionally equal, and each one has key problems, the community heard Wednesday.
School district leaders made their case to step down from the three-high-school system during a virtual town hall event held in the Downtown district office. It was conducted entirely online for the purpose of social distancing.
Eileen Houston-Stewart conducted a panel featuring Dr. Doug Van Zyl, Dr. Marlie Williams, Lute Atieh, and representatives from DLR Architecture Group and McCownGordon Construction. Up to 200 people watched at any one time, the district said.
“Thank you for being here and for caring about the school district, and for sharing your thoughts and your opinions,” said Williams, assistant superintendent, in addressing the online crowd. “You may not agree, or, you may agree. But thanks for caring enough about St. Joseph to take the time, to watch, to listen, to learn and to participate. Your opinion matters.”
Atieh, school board vice president and a candidate for re-election on Tuesday, April 6, served on the panel in place of Tami Pasley, board president, who was not able to attend. Individual candidacies were not discussed. Atieh made it plain that in his view, as a representation of the current school board’s consensus, the three-high-school system is completely not viable.
“We have too many buildings,” he said. “That’s the problem. And the community has told us they want to hang on to certain buildings. That’s the key piece of feedback. So it’s, ‘Where do we want to put our money?’ And the answer is, we want to put our money into these specific buildings. And that’s what we do. We have to give up others. If we want to put our money everywhere, all buildings are going to suffer equally.”
Van Zyl confirmed that the board will have to define boundaries between the new school and Central High School — the remaining grades 9-12 buildings. Open enrollment has been in place in the past.
How the board defines boundaries will have an impact on the community, particularly on the matter of accessing Central, in the 2600 block of Edmond Street, and the proposed new school, which is envisioned as located in the 4800 block of Mitchell Avenue. That is the current American Family Insurance Group corporate campus that, after renovation, would establish an academic presence adjacent to Missouri Western State University.
Van Zyl reflected confidence in continuing to work with Apple Bus Co. to keep the time all students spend aboard a bus en route to school at 45 minutes or less. The state requires the completion of a student’s transit to take 1 hour or less.
“We also have (today) quite a few students that already travel quite a bit of distance to their facilities,” Van Zyl said. “If you take a look at where our schools are currently, some have shorter, but some also have longer routes. But our goal is we would always stay within the time that we’re required to.”
Van Zyl further acknowledged, in response to a question, that going to a two-high-school system almost certainly means that there will need to be job reassignments in high school athletics. There will, for example, no longer need to be three varsity high school boys and girls basketball coaches, respectively.
However, he said, that does not mean those who have to give up such positions will lose their coaching roles completely; almost all current coaches also have teaching or other day-job staff responsibilities. The two high schools are likely to be part of an expanded program of extracurriculars that will see larger investment in sports at each school.
To the extent that students will have fewer programs in each given activity to choose from district wide, that may increase competitive pressures.
“But I don’t know that competition is necessarily a bad thing, because it ramps up, I think, the skill abilities of the students involved,” Van Zyl said. “I think they want to be involved in that, and I think you have the opportunity to expand sub-varsity opportunities that maybe we don’t have the ability to do right now, just on the sheer numbers that we have.”
The complete livestream is available to watch at newspressnow.com.