Officials with the St. Joseph School District are pretty sure that a new high school will be constructed in the foreseeable future, it's just not clear where.
That's because the district still is studying the matter and prefers to not yet talk specifics, Eileen Houston-Stewart, the district's communications director, said on Friday.
At a meeting of the SJSD Facilities Planning Committee on Tuesday, leaders discussed the prospect of a partnership with a public or private entity, but no specific options were mentioned. Houston-Stewart sent a statement via email after consultation with Dr. Doug Van Zyl.
"According to the superintendent, there is no specific information to share at this time, as the district is still researching and evaluating possibilities."
The next step on building a new high school comes at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, at the Troester Media Center. A bond issue most probably worth $110 million will be considered by the SJSD Board of Education for placement on the Tuesday, April 6, Missouri Municipal General Election ballot. The school board is considering this move in tandem with proposals to convert Benton High School and Lafayette High School to junior high-level buildings housing sixth, seventh and eighth graders.
Marcus Larson, geographic information services manager for the Buchanan County government, discussed hypothetical limits on the new high school's location. According to data Larson reviewed, Central High School is built on a 32.59-acre tract of land. Benton High School is based on 17.55 acres, and Lafayette High School has 13.36 acres of total space, including areas currently occupied. Because a future school would need to have everything one of the current buildings has, plus plenty of room to expand, 30 to 40 acres would likely be needed.
That could be a logistical problem.
"Obviously, there aren't a lot of large, empty tracts of land inside St. Joseph," Larson said. "So, we might need to purchase multiple, contiguous properties to fit our acreage needs."
Such analysis may be incomplete without acknowledging the giant Griffon in the room: The campus of Missouri Western State University. Immediately after the time of its ascendance as Missouri Western State College in 1969 — it formally became a university in 2005 — Western acquired hundreds of acres of land from the state government. Missouri Western Board of Governors Chairman Lee Tieman said on Friday that because the land remains the property of the state, any prospective permanent sale of it would be unrealistic. Instead, the university has been and continues to be open to long-term lease agreements with suitable partners.
"We want to be a uniter, not a divider, on questions like this," Tieman said. "There have been no discussions (with the school district), but certainly, we're open to any way we can help."
The university established one such lease, scheduled to last 99 years, with the City of St. Joseph in 1999 for a site near Interstate Highway 29 for the support of emergency services. Kent Heier, MWSU assistant director of communications and marketing, affirmed on Friday that Western views the land as a potential asset; the question is, who can be found to help develop it?
"In essence, this land is to be used as the university sees fit," Heier said.