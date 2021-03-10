The St. Joseph School District will take steps to support the continuing education of staff in certain cases and also is offering clarity on special-duty pay rules.
The SJSD Policy Committee met Wednesday at the Downtown office to consider two agenda items. One pertained to how staff are compensated on days in which the district experiences an unscheduled shutdown. With about 1,800 staff, the district is a Top 10 employer for the community.
"If we bring them in, they need to get paid their extra rate," said Dr. Doug Van Zyl, superintendent of schools.
The committee ended up authorizing Dr. Brian Kraus, human resources director, to pay certain staff working on shutdown days at 1.5 times their normal wages for the day. No actual policy change was required. All other staff who don't work on such days will get their normal pay for the day.
Although weather and COVID-19 have prompted in-person class cancelations at times in the 2020-2021 academic year, Van Zyl briefed the committee that complete shutdowns of district operations are a rare event, the most recent example being the extreme subzero temperatures the region experienced in late February.
"The likelihood, well, we don't have it happen very often, when we shut down the district," he said. "But it was that cold and it was that icy and there were multiple issues going on."
The other matter concerns a letter sent to Kraus from an educator who has been studying music education and music composition at the graduate level in furtherance of her professional development.
"There is benefit and value as teachers move on and improve their bag of tricks, so to speak," said Lori Witham, committee chairwoman.
The district compensates staff on a per-credit-hour basis when they pursue certain post-secondary studies that enhance their job qualifications. Up until now, it has been rare for a staffer to request compensation for two different study programs within the space of one semester, and Kraus argued it would be in SJSD's best interests to approve it. The committee agreed.
"I think this would happen very rarely and I think it's the fair thing to do for this teacher," Kraus said.
Van Zyl advised due diligence will be done so that compensation is not offered twice for the same credit hours. A staffer will be prompted to show how differing credit hours apply to differing programs.
"To me, that benefits us, and it benefits the employee, because they're gaining more skills and gaining more knowledge," he said.