The St. Joseph School District Board of Education voted in favor of a hybrid education model in an emergency session on Monday evening.
All board members voted to approve adopting a mix of in-person and virtual attendance for students as the pandemic has worsened in Buchanan County. To start off, there will be no class at all for those students who had previously been attending in-person on Wednesday, Oct. 7; Thursday, Oct. 8; and Friday, Oct. 9. This in-person suspension of class is to allow staff and teachers to prepare for the new schedule.
Students who have been studying online via the St. Joseph Schools Virtual Academy will have online class as normal on the three aforementioned days.
Starting on Monday, Oct. 12:
- All students in elementary schools in the St. Joseph School District will attend virtual classes on Wednesdays. For elementary schoolers only, the remaining four weekdays — Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday — will have in-person education.
- For middle schoolers and high schoolers, two days per week will be held face-to-face. The remaining three days of the week will be done online only.
- The days per week which will be virtual will depend on the last name of the students involved, and each secondary schooler will be part of one of two “cohorts,” as described during the meeting by Board President Tami Pasley.
The first cohort will be all students who have a last name beginning with A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J or K. The first cohort will be attending online-only on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday. They will be going to school in person on Monday and Thursday.
The second cohort will be all other middle and high school students. The second cohort will be attending online only on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. They will be going to school in person on Tuesday and Friday.
All schools across the district, therefore, will always be virtual on Wednesday for as long as hybrid learning is in effect.
“What seems to happen is that Wednesday provides a little bit of a buffer in time,” said Dr. Doug Van Zyl, superintendent of schools. “So that not as many students end up being quarantined in the case of a positive test, or a staff member for that matter.”
The situation as it is now would be problematic without implementing scheduling changes. For quarantine and other reasons, more than 70 staff are currently unable to work, Van Zyl said.
“Because of that, we have a large number of unfilled classrooms,” he said. “So, we didn’t have enough substitutes. Now that’s not highly unusual; a lot of regular school years, we have challenges getting in our subs.”
However, Van Zyl went on to say, the number of classrooms in need of a substitute is in the upper 20s.
“So that’s concerning. We don’t feel like that’s safe for staff or students if we have to start combining classrooms or have people cover other duties. That just seems to make it more of a challenge,” he said.
The plan is designed to be re-visited every month, with administrators presenting an update on the situation and whether or not they believe it is necessary to sustain hybrid education for the near future.
“That way, we’re not necessarily saying, ‘Hey, here’s the definitive date,’ and we just feel like that would allow for a lot more flexibility,” Van Zyl said. “Because some things could change. They could come up with a vaccine. We could have a future decline in what’s taking place in the community.”