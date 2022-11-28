David Foster, second from left, confers with Superintendent Gabe Edgar on Monday at the Troester Media Center at a St. Joseph Board of Education meeting. The board heard basic information on the future of the Webster Learning Center.
In this 2021 file photograph, a staff member enters the Webster Learning Center. The center supports kids who need more intensive scrutiny for some reason, such as academic setbacks of behavior issues.
It may be prudent to start the 2023-24 year with more staff and stricter regulations at the Webster Learning Center, St. Joseph school leaders heard Monday.
Assistant Superintendent Ashly McGinnis told the Board of Education that recent tours of the Raytown C-II and Independence school districts offered to her Academic Services office have shown success with this approach. It applies in buildings reserved for kids who have been temporarily sent to an alternative school due to academic setbacks, behavior problems or some other challenge.
Webster performs this role now, but any miming of how it is done in the Kansas City districts would require a lot of work. No plan yet exists in concrete terms, and it would take time to make it happen, making August the earliest time in which new rules might be in place.
"This is a really a brainstorming session of what this is going to look like in St. Joe at Webster," McGinnis told board members. "We discussed the strengths and weaknesses that we picked up from going down to Kansas City. So, I want to share a few of those with you today."
The observed Kansas City-area policies include a strict ban on cell phones within the alternative school for all students, searches of backpacks at the start of the day, small class sizes of as few as 10 children per room at any one time and the assignment of one full-time teacher and one full-time paraprofessional to each class. School resource officers from the law enforcement community also have a strong presence. Cutting class is policed heavily, as anyone who attempts to flee from the campus during school hours can be tracked down by staff who are equipped with walkie-talkies.
How the St. Joseph School District might pay for all of that, what it might cost and where the district might find the people to make it happen are all questions for the future, but the staffing issue in Independence has been helped by the district providing full-time day care to employees for a cost of $200 per week. Up to 75% of that charge can be reimbursed through the health insurance plan there, McGinnis said.
Board member Isaura Garcia offered a note of caution on adopting stricter rules while acknowledging that kids are in alternative school for a reason.
"My main concern is having students feel like prisoners," she said. "I mean, they're going to school, they're getting their backpacks searched, and then going through metal detectors. It kind of feels a little concerning."
McGinnis said the environment in the Kansas City-area districts seems to be productive and promotive of learning, and not overly restrictive, of students. Either way, as this conversation is based on brainstorming, it may be prudent to try one new rule, not a broad series of new ones. The ban on personal electronic devices comes to mind.
"What I will tell you right now is, I think Webster should not have cell phones next year," she said. "Nothing is set in stone right now, we're just brainstorming, but I believe that if (students) are in that (alternative school) setting, we just need to focus on getting them back to school. And we can't do that with distractions."
