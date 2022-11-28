It may be prudent to start the 2023-24 year with more staff and stricter regulations at the Webster Learning Center, St. Joseph school leaders heard Monday.

Assistant Superintendent Ashly McGinnis told the Board of Education that recent tours of the Raytown C-II and Independence school districts offered to her Academic Services office have shown success with this approach. It applies in buildings reserved for kids who have been temporarily sent to an alternative school due to academic setbacks, behavior problems or some other challenge.

Marcus Clem can be reached at marcus.clem@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowClem

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.