Although recent COVID-19 news may seem to some like a retread of what we all went through in 2020, equivalent high enrollment in all-online education is not expected.
Dr. Marlie Williams, assistant superintendent of the St. Joseph School District, said Wednesday that some 450 students in grades 7 through 12 have enrolled for internet-based education away from school campuses. Elementary-level numbers for grades K through 6 are yet to be determined. In total, about 3,000 students from all grades opted for the school district's online education program during the 2020-2021 academic year.
At this time, a redux of the decision by thousands of families last fall to opt for the St. Joseph Virtual Academy seems unlikely. Albeit on a different scale, those who do choose the at-home education model will find the same SJVA as before.
"I don't think that there is any manner of education that is 'one-size-fits-all.' I think that in-person doesn't work for every student, I don't think online works for every student," Williams said on the SJVA enrollment changes. "I do believe that there were some families that made choices about online education that didn't recognize the support they were going to need to provide for their students in a full-time online setting."
From this point of view, the inability to predict this was hardly anyone's fault. No one had gone through that kind of experience before. Work, food scarcity, high unemployment, adult education needs, as well as the emotional, psychological and physical stress of a rolling crisis left everyone adapting day by day.
Dr. Matthew Ramsey, assistant dean of Benedictine College and a regional leading scholar on K-12 education, said teachers all over the region did extraordinarily well to take these problems onto their shoulders.
"To a large degree, it happened," he said. "And I think it happened in ways that we will look back on as very effective. It is very difficult in this moment for us to evaluate the past school year ... it was just managing chaos. I'm just incredibly blown away by the work that teachers and administrators did across the K-12 environment."
The hope is that mutations of the virus that causes COVID-19 will not plunge the community back into that state of affairs, and so far, that is holding.
"So much was unpredictable that some students did very well in school. Some students really struggled with both online and in-person," Williams said. "And I look forward to returning to a somewhat more normal school term in the fall. However, with the Delta variant, I think that could be a little bit in question."
Offering what he calls a "10,000-foot perspective" on districts all over the area, Ramsey said educators will have to leverage whatever normalcy they can manage in both in-person and virtual settings to not just bring back school as we knew it, but potentially to enact overdue reform.
Data will not be available for now, Ramsey said, but it is a near certainty that children have academic recovery to do. It's difficult to schedule that around a long summer vacation as we have known it. Two weeks of class interruption is considered a point at which children start to forget what they've learned. Now, apply that effect to the previous 18-month period.
"The K-12 system across the board recognizes there's going to need to catch up," Ramsey said. "Consider, is it time for a 'continuous calendar?' ... That's the current buzzword, in that it's not year-round schooling, but four quarters over the calendar year with smaller breaks to help kids catch up. Now, those are absolutely concerns that school districts will grapple with."
