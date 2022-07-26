The St. Joseph Board of Education met in a special session Tuesday in part to review how the district will be handling the continuing impacts of the pandemic on its employees. 

School leaders discussed how there are currently four employees who have experienced a COVID-19 illness recently. However, this is likely not indicative of the pace of infection that will take place in the fall, as most of the more than 1,500 people who work in some capacity for the SJSD currently are off duty for summer break. The first day of school is Aug. 22, and the bulk of employees will return to duty earlier in August. 

