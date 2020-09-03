The St. Joseph School District announced Thursday that more local students will benefit from U.S. Department of Agriculture provisions for breakfast and lunch after a USDA policy change.
Benton High School, Pershing Elementary and Skaith Elementary students will be able to qualify for free meals until Dec. 31 or until available funding runs out. The change is built into the Seamless Summer Option program and takes effect on Friday, Sept. 4.
Fourteen other schools permanently benefit from the Community Eligibility Provision, which provides free meals to eligible students in high-poverty areas. Those schools include Carden Park Elementary, Coleman Elementary, Edison Elementary, Hosea Elementary, Hyde Elementary, Lafayette High School, Lindbergh Elementary, Mark Twain Elementary, Parkway Elementary, Pickett Elementary, Robidoux Middle School, Spring Garden Middle School, Truman Middle School and Webster Learning Center
Fore more information, call 816-671-4140.