Equal class opportunities will be offered at the two local high schools of the future, district leaders said Tuesday, and they'll do it with a new system.
The St. Joseph School District Academics Committee, meeting at the Downtown office, reviewed curriculum from a number of peer agencies, such as Grand Island Public Schools of southern Nebraska. That district has created a unified platform of content delivery "academies" for both in-person and entirely internet-based coursework of the kind currently hosted by the St. Joseph Schools Virtual Academy.
"We would set up identical academies ... with the most highly specialized courses being at Hillyard's (Technical Center)," Dr. Marlie Williams told the committee. "Those... classes would matriculate into a single space."
Aside from achieving equity between Central High School and a proposed new campus — to be located just south of Missouri Western State University — the main idea rests on career preparation. Committee members expressed agreement that agencies like the SJSD must do more to steer students onto career paths of their choice before post-secondary education begins.
Dr. Bryan Green, committee chairman, reflected on how too often, a student will get to college and essentially have no idea what they want to study. Passing a college semester or more without making progress on a declared major can cost a lot of money.
"The financial numbers are huge," he said. "I mean, those are not trivial numbers."
Learner engagement is the other side of the coin. Board President Tami Pasley reflected on how in her experience as a math teacher, it is often challenging to get students who do not have a practical reason at hand, to pay attention. It behooves school leaders to slot them into, perhaps, an "academy" based on health care, or business, or engineering. Students can be more efficiently taught how the skills they are learning now will be essential later on in life to do the job they want.
"In that way, students do find their niche," Pasley said. "They do want to learn it. They see the relevance of it. When it's embedded (into their coursework). And then, it's not so hard to learn!
"Whereas before, it was like pulling teeth. Now, they can't get enough of it."
When the full school board has an opportunity to hear the outcome of the committee's work at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 29, Pasley said, there will be an array of information available from sources like the International Society for Technology and Education and the Hewlett Foundation on how to construct SJSD "academies."
"I think more and more kids really would like the opportunity to see what else is out there in the world for them, before they got to college," said Dr. Doug Van Zyl, superintendent of schools. "Because, just think, how much money are you spending in college if your kids don't know what they want to do on the first day?"