SJSD ends virtual academy option for Elementary school students

Elementary school students in the St. Joseph School District will no longer have the option to attend class virtually for the upcoming 2023-2024 academic year.
Dr. Ashly McGinnis, assistant superintendent of academic services, attributed the change to staffing issues across the district.
“Our needs have now changed, and we have a responsibility to assess the staffing needs at all of our buildings,” McGinnis said. “Currently, we have 18 to 20 elementary teacher openings and that isn’t including the three VA (Virtual Academy) teachers.”
McGinnis said the school district is seeing staffing issues in almost every area.
“We used to say our critical shortage was in science, math, Spanish, industrial arts, but it’s everywhere now,” McGinnis said. “I wish we could pay our teachers more money so that we could recruit folks to go into education. But the reality is we have a salary schedule that we have to stick to.”
McGinnis recognized that staffing shortages are a nationwide issue felt in many industries, including education. As a result, McGinnis said the district is actively recruiting to fill positions.
“We're outsourcing and using a company to recruit teachers from all over the country, from the Philippines, from New Zealand, all over,” McGinnis said. “That’s the need that we have right now.”
The Virtual Academy was a program created during the pandemic to offer students a way to learn from home.
“We recognized a need for a more effective means of instructing our students if we were to come back in the fall and be faced with the challenges of COVID-19,” McGinnis said. “So in the fall of 2020, families had the option to come to school in-person or have instruction online through the Virtual Academy.”
McGinnis said while many families utilized the Virtual Academy option, numbers have been on the decline during the past year. She said there are about around 80 students currently enrolled in the virtual schooling program.
While the Virtual Academy was a good alternative learning option during the pandemic, McGinnis said it was a challenge for some students.
“I think a lot of people sought out virtual instruction due to the pandemic and their own unique situations or concerns,” McGinnis said. “So, most of our kids have come back to in-person learning. Virtual instruction wasn’t effective for some of our students. It has been a rigorous and challenging approach to education for some of our students. So we just want to do what’s in the best interest of our kids.”
Even with the removal of the Virtual Academy for elementary students, McGinnis said there still are other online learning options.
“I would like to encourage people to reach out if they have questions,” McGinnis said. “We are happy to walk parents through that but there is still an option to go virtual. It just wouldn’t be through our St. Joseph School District’s Virtual Academy but we’re happy to link parents to those resources.”
District officials encourage interested parents to access the Missouri Course Access and Virtual School Program on the Missouri Department if Elementary and Secondary Education website at www.dese.mo.gov.
McGinnis said she does not see the virtual program returning anytime soon.
“I think this will be our plan going forward,” McGinnis said. “With that being said, we learned a lot through this closure with the pandemic and so if we were ever in this situation again, which I hope we’re never in, we would be prepared quickly to transition to that means of instruction for our kids.”
