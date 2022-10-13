Susan Williams

Susan Williams receives the Apple Seed grant at the Early Learning Center. She is one of eight that received the grant. 

 Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

Eight St. Joseph School District educators were surprised with the Apple Seed Grant on Thursday to bring creative projects to their classrooms.

The SJSD Foundation has provided grants to district educators for more than 25 years. The committee chose the recipients from a pool of 18 proposals that were sent in. 

