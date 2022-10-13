Eight St. Joseph School District educators were surprised with the Apple Seed Grant on Thursday to bring creative projects to their classrooms.
The SJSD Foundation has provided grants to district educators for more than 25 years. The committee chose the recipients from a pool of 18 proposals that were sent in.
Bobby Cronk, a longtime volunteer for the foundation, said that seeing the many proposals is a great way to learn about innovative ideas that teachers are bringing to classrooms.
"The teachers and staff are so creative and so passionate and have such a high level of expertise about educating our students," Cronk said. "You can really see their heart is in what they do. They are just so committed to make sure that that all children succeed."
The educators received the award from the foundation's "surprise patrol," which greeted each recipient with loud sounds through the halls so that all would notice and witness the achievement.
Gina Babcock is a reading intervention teacher and she received the grant in front of her students at Lindbergh Elementary School. She said that being an educator means so much to her.
"I love being able to give back to the community and provide things for the kids that they may not get otherwise and support them in where they're lacking and hopefully make them into readers," Babcock said.
Alycen Shewell is another recipient of the grant. Shewell is a sixth grade teacher at Carden Park Elementary. The grant that she received will allow students to travel to Kansas City to learn about Mayan civilization.
"I think it's really exciting," Shewell said. "This money is going to give them the opportunity to not only go to Kansas City, but to be a part of the Maya exhibit at Union Station.
Recipient Melissa Corey, a librarian at Robidoux Middle School, will help develop various problem-solving skills to all students through a three-by-three Rubik's cube and engage with other students at the school library.
"Being able to provide that level of enrichment is really great and it's something that our school librarians are amazing at doing," Corey said.
Other educators in the district received Apple Seed grants as well.
Rachel Stobbs of Hosea Elementary received the grant for the project that will allow students to develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills in the classroom by collaborating with peers in all subject areas.
Trish Campbell of Oak Grove Elementary received the grant for the project that will encourage applying mathematics and building relationships through the skill of sewing.
Elizabeth Hoskins of Bode Middle School received the grant for a project to connect students to diverse reading materials and genres outside of their comfort zones.
Charisse Giseburt of Truman Middle School received the grant for a project that will allow a student to choose an activity to support all core content areas and enrichment activities.
Susan Williams was the recipient of the grant at the Early Learning Center and has been in the district for 29 years. She said that being an educator for her students gives her the ability to help shape the future.
"If you can make a difference when they're small and then hopefully pass that torch on as the children get older and they just continue to grow and be the best they can be," Williams said.
