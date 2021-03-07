SJSD discusses possibility of middle school football

Football players may soon be taking to the field at an earlier age in the St. Joseph School District.
Dr. Robert Sigrist, director of non-academic support and student services for the St. Joseph School District, said discussions are starting about adding football teams to the middle schools.
“We want to find ways to create more opportunities for our students to be involved in things,” Sigrist said. “This is an area that we feel like there’s an opportunity here for us to really get a lot of kids involved in an activity and also to potentially help us be more competitive at the high-school level.”
A survey was sent out to parents of fourth- through eighth-grade students to gauge the interest level, Sigrist said.
“Honestly, it came back even higher than I probably anticipated that it would. I think there’s a lot of interest,” Sigrist said.
Sigrist points out that there is a gap in the community for kids in that age group and said the hope is to create an opportunity that is attached to school to get kids more academically involved.
“If a kid can go to practice right from school, that’s an advantage for parents too and doesn’t create that issue where they have to figure out transportation,” Sigrist said.
As of now, there are only preliminary plans to have two teams. Sigrist said this decision has nothing to do with any possible plans of changing buildings from high schools to middle schools.
“I think there was some concern out there when they saw two teams, I think some people read into that,” Sigrist said. “That discussion happened prior to any of this discussion.”
The season would include six games, which Sigrist said wouldn’t be a problem due to other schools in the area that already have middle-school football teams.
The plan is to start this in the 2022-2023 school year to allow for enough time to get the equipment and get the facilities in order.
Sigrist points out that there will be some initial costs with getting uniforms and other purchases.
“...Look at this more, rather than us spending money on something, look at it more as an investment in our kids and being able to get that many more kids involved,” Sigrist said.