With just over a month left to go in the campaign for a six-year extension on current property taxes in the St. Joseph School District, new information is available on what investments exactly Proposition READ will make.
Summarized by a fact sheet released Monday, amid more extended conversation at a committee meeting of the Board of Education, the plan defines how expenses mostly backed by the extended levy will play out. All of the numbers are subject to final approval by school board members and will not manifest if on Aug. 2 a majority of the electorate votes "No." That would cause the tax levy to decrease from current levels by 61 cents per $100 in assessed value.
"People can connect the dots easier when we get down to the specific level," said Greg Hatten, a marketing and entrepreneurship leader who is volunteering to help promote Proposition READ. "That way, we can see how those funds will affect every single school, and every single student."
If the extension passes, a six-year investment plan would kick in. Starting at $6.42 million in the coming academic year, funded expenses would increase to $6.97 million by the 2028-29 school term. More than 70% of this amount each year is focused on salary and benefits for teachers and staff, in particular the critical "support" positions like attendance interventionists. These specialists visit with families that are in danger of student truancy directly to try to figure out why a student is not reliably attending class. Although there are more than 10 positions open ahead of this coming school year, only a handful of applicants have filed, according to incoming Superintendent Gabe Edgar.
"Our baseline salary is $38,000, but that's for only a few first-year teachers," he told a meeting of Proposition READ supporters held Monday morning at the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce. "And that's a slight increase, but folks didn't get into education for the pay. When they decided they wanted to be a teacher, they knew what they would be earning. What makes the difference are those 'supports,' those critical roles that help them out in the day-by-day."
Interest areas like these are supplementing in the levy plan with investments in infrastructure upgrades for various buildings, which start at $1 million in cost for next year and increase to $1.625 million by the end of the six-year window. In particular, there is a need to continue enhancing the heating, ventilation and air conditioning provided in the classroom environment. Finally, operational costs amounting to $300,000 in the first year, and decreasing to $50,000 by 2028-29, are scheduled out.
Hatten said that it would be prudent to allow the public to take a look at how their dollars are to be spent without increasing the levy for now, in hopes that they will authorize an actual increase later. He said that it is by and large owed to the increased need to build trust between the community and the district.
"To go slow is probably the best strategy," Hatten said. "But, I see so many needs in this community, and improving the schools is just a huge catalyst toward a lot of the things that we're going to be doing in the community. And, I would say, if this is the opportunity to eventually go bigger, I'd sure like to explore that."
