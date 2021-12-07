The assistant superintendent of academic services for the St. Joseph School District has decided to retire after serving out the current academic year.
Marlie Williams has worked in her current role since July 1, 2016, and will depart on June 30, 2022, according to Eileen Houston-Stewart, SJSD director of communications. The Board of Education received and accepted her letter of resignation for retirement purposes on Nov. 29.
Prior to her current job, Williams served as principal at Central High School from 2008 until 2013, when she became an assistant superintendent for Liberty 53 School District in Liberty, Missouri. An alumna of Northwest Missouri State University, Williams earned her doctorate degree from the University of Nebraska and has achieved numerous other honors.
The school district is advertising for Williams' replacement.
"The job of Assistant Superintendent of Academic and Education Services is for the purpose(s) of assisting the Superintendent in leadership and managing the overall district operations in accordance with board policy and the district’s vision and goals aligned to the SJSD Comprehensive School Improvement Plan ..." the advertisement reads.
As Williams does now, the final candidate will report to Doug Van Zyl, superintendent of schools. The job is effectively the No. 2 ranked position within the full-time professional leadership of the school district.
