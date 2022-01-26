In the wake of Tuesday night’s gathering featuring hundreds of St. Joseph School District constituents, Vision Forward continued online to discuss the district’s future.
Held via Zoom, the second phase of the community engagement process hosted by consultancy firm Creative Entourage, LLC, included a smaller group of a few dozen parents and district staff. As before, Superintendent Doug Van Zyl served as keynote speaker, highlighting some of the more-often discussed SJSD topics. Examples include a 2021-22 average teacher salary of $49,929.12, as compared with the state average of $51,444 as recorded last year; a 14.78% overall staff turnover rate; and the loss of some 1,000 students in recent years to competing districts, private schools and home school arrangements, etc.
“We do have some challenges that we are facing currently and will be facing in the future,” Van Zyl said. “The No. 1 area, at least in my opinion, is academics ... but academics and state testing is only one way to measure our students. We want to make sure we are measuring our ‘whole child.’ Their mental health, their safety. Their academic learning and success isn’t always able to be reflected in one assessment at a particular time.”
While working in her role as executive director of the Bartlett Center, school board member LaTonya Williams monitored the Zoom conversation. In keeping with the past stance of the board, Williams did not have a role in the actual conversation, so as to allow those who logged in to determine what was discussed. Williams spoke to how she is determined to demonstrate how open the process is.
The idea is, those who have a problem with the district, or perhaps those who disagree with her own approach as a leader, are starting to run out of causes to say that they are not being listened to. Williams urged everyone to come and participate in future events to make their voices heard.
“I’m not able to correct the things that I don’t know,” Williams said. “And if you truly care about the district, you will do whatever you can in order to make it correct in your eyes.”
