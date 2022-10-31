SJSD considers making all-online virtual academy for local students
The St. Joseph School District is contemplating a change to make its all-online education system for local students only.

Currently, it admits 16 students via the Missouri Course Access and Virtual School Program, or MOCAP. This is a relative handful of people from elsewhere in Missouri, compared with historic Virtual Academy enrollment highs of nearly 1/3 of the total student population, and the current enrollment of 263. Citing an imbalance between the money gained from the program and the money spent on it, administrators are discussing withdrawal from MOCAP.

