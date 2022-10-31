A teacher works in 2020 with a large display screen used during St. Joseph Virtual Academy lessons to display course material. The Virtual Academy has since greatly decreased in size, to 263 current students, with 30 instructors, most of whom spend most of their time teaching classes in person.
SJSD considers making all-online virtual academy for local students
The St. Joseph School District is contemplating a change to make its all-online education system for local students only.
Currently, it admits 16 students via the Missouri Course Access and Virtual School Program, or MOCAP. This is a relative handful of people from elsewhere in Missouri, compared with historic Virtual Academy enrollment highs of nearly 1/3 of the total student population, and the current enrollment of 263. Citing an imbalance between the money gained from the program and the money spent on it, administrators are discussing withdrawal from MOCAP.
St. Joseph students would not lose their eligibility to enroll in another school district’s online program under this change. Only residents of the SJSD would be admitted to the SJSD Virtual Academy if it does. The proposal is being generated by Ashly McGinnis, assistant superintendent for academic services. The discussion on changing the Virtual Academy to remove it from MOCAP is preliminary, and only the Board of Education is empowered to change district policy in such a way that would lead to a formal withdrawal from MOCAP.
Since its launch in 2020 in response to the pandemic, the Virtual Academy has had many changes made. It is now tailored to a “unique” student who can, with family guidance, stay on task all by themselves and avoid distractions while studying at home. When the second academic quarter began on Oct. 24, the SJSD compelled several students to withdraw from the Virtual Academy because they have not sufficiently engaged with the course materials. This is tracked.
“The Virtual Academy is very appropriate for students who are self-motivated, who are driven, who have parental support at home. It’s certainly not for all students,” McGinnis said.
Today, the Virtual Academy is taught by 30 total instructors, most of whom spend most of their time teaching classes in person at the various schools. All instructors have been moved from the Noyes SJSD Administration Building, the original home, to campuses like Lafayette High School.
“I think it’s a big benefit, and probably not just for my son but for other kids who may need it,” said Jay Greiner, whose son, Jay, officially attends Lafayette as a senior.
His son is an active participant in multiple extracurriculars, such as the varsity wrestling team. But he spends almost all of his classroom time away from the school, studying and completing assignments online. Only standardized exams such as the ACT, and other academics that require a proctor to be present, are conducted in person.
Key to the success that Jay has seen in the virtual academy is the ability to apply oneself, his father said.
“Nobody is reminding you to turn in your paper or that there is a test tomorrow or something like that,” he said. “You need to become accountable for yourself if you’re going to do the virtual route.”
The district currently receives $2,000 per academic year for MOCAP enrollees at the elementary level, a payment made by whatever school district the student resides in. For higher-level students, who take online classes course-by-course, up to $600 is charged. But, McGinnis said, the full amount cannot be charged for courses that are not completed.
“(Last year), we received about $50,000 worth of tuition, but our expenditures were way more expensive that, so the money coming in does not match the money going out,” she said.
