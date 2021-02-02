The St. Joseph School District has set up an academic report with the aid of third party researchers, and the results look relatively good.
i-Ready diagnostic data and surveys of students and staff compiled by Gallup, Inc. undergird the Fall 2020 District Scorecard, which Dr. Kendra Lau, director of school improvement, presented to the Academic Planning Committee on Tuesday. According to Lau, student academic growth on core subjects such as reading and mathematics stands at 62% as of December. That exceeds a 50% baseline standard.
The metric doesn't align with 2019-2020 results taken at a similar time of the year, 69% progress to annual typical growth, or the 2018-2019 result of 70%, but of course, nobody had heard of COVID-19 at those times.
"In light of all of the things that you clearly know, that I don't need to point out, it's not been a typical year," Lau said. "So, we're a little bit under where we typically are, but at the same time, none of our teachers, nor we (administrators), nor any of us have done this during a pandemic."
Dr. Doug Van Zyl told the committee it's worth emphasizing that the standard is being exceeded in spite of the challenges of teaching with multiple simultaneous teaching models, namely in-person education, the St. Joseph Schools Virtual Academy, and numerous phases of Remote Learning.
"That's not to say that there aren't spots and gaps, where we haven't seen as much growth," the superintendent of schools said. "(The 62% figure is) an average over everything. But overall I think that's something you need to remember ...
"Because I'm going to tell you that's probably not happening everywhere across the state or across the country. To have that happen here is a credit to our Academic Services folks that have been trying to build this plane while it's flying in the air."
The data doesn't directly incorporate letter grade results from the fall semester. Lau told a reporter another district official will better be able to discuss how the two considerations relate to one another. In relying on the survey and diagnostic data, committee members indicated they are pleased with the situation.
"Even in the midst of a pandemic, our people have been knocking it out of the park," said committee member Lori Witham. "Is it where we want to be? Maybe not, but we are further along than many districts in where we could be, and that's good news."
Committee chairman Dr. Bryan Green said he is "looking forward to digesting this more and more."
"And, on working with our administration on, 'What are the components that are going to help improve this over time?' And so, we're seeing some growth in some areas: What are the factors that help move that needle?"