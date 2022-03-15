In tandem with new top leadership at Central and Lafayette high schools, and in support of a new office of Special Programs, three local school leaders shall serve in new roles effective July 1.
Jeffery Sullivan is moving to Central High School from his current role at Truman Middle School. He has been assistant principal at Truman, and he will remain in that role at Central under newly appointed CHS principal Heather Renk.
First at Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri, and at then at graduate level at Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri, Sullivan has been a scholar of science education, K-12 physical education and educational leadership.
He previously served as the principal of Bishop LeBlond High School. At Central, he will replace Kris Larson, who is retiring.
Christine Prussman is to become an assistant to newly named Principal Bart Hardy of Lafayette High School. To date, she has served as an English teacher and department chair at LHS.
An alumna of Northwest Missouri State University and, at the graduate level, the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri, Prussman is a scholar of school administration, curriculum and instruction, with an emphasis in the teaching of English as a second language.
She also holds a bachelor’s degree in English literature and communications from Graceland University of Lamoni, Iowa, and a secondary teaching certificate from Missouri Western State University. Hardy will vacate her designated role of assistant principal when he takes the top job on July 1.
Kara Anderson plans to move from Bessie Ellison Elementary, where she serves as principal, to the role of assistant director of Special Programs, under Director Dlo Duvall.
Anderson holds a doctorate of education with scholarship in educational leadership from William Woods University of Fulton, Missouri.
Previously, she studied at the graduate and baccalaureate levels at Northwest in special education and elementary education.
