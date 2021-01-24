The St. Joseph School District is calling off all in-person academics and after-school activities for Monday.
The change due to inclement weather was announced Sunday night. The district will activate the Remote Learning system for all students who are enrolled in school in-person. St. Joseph Schools Virtual Academy students are not affected.
Students will still be expected to log in from home and complete work at the direction of their teachers, similar to a Remote Learning Day of the kind that had been common before Jan. 14. Other instructions, where applicable, have been sent to students through the Remote Learning system.
According to Eileen Houston-Stewart, SJSD communications director, a decision has not yet been made with regard to the planned 5:30 p.m. Monday Board of Education meeting at Troester Media Center, 3401 Renick St. A decision on whether it will be possible to hold the meeting is expected Monday.