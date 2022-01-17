The St. Joseph School District announced it will not be able to operate Tuesday and Wednesday due to a large number of staff illnesses and elevated COVID-19 cases in the community.
School is canceled for those two days, and there will be no remote learning. Those enrolled in the Virtual Academy will not be affected.
News-Press NOW will update this story as more details become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.