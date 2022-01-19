Due to ongoing staffing issues, the St. Joseph School District will cancel classes Thursday, Jan. 20, and Friday, Jan. 21, the district announced.
"There will be no remote learning for in-person students on those days. Virtual Academy classes will proceed with their normal schedules," the district said. "The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. Unfortunately, we continue to see an increasing number of staff members who are not able to report to work due to illness. We will keep you updated over the weekend about our schedule next week as we continue to evaluate our situation."
Two breakfast meal packages and two lunches will be made available for each student who is being kept home by this decision, the district said. Families are asked to call in a food order for their children and then report to one of the three high schools for pickup. The call-in period is from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Thursday. The pickup period is from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday.
Benton High School area families are asked to call 816-671-4030 and report to the north side circle drive for pickup. Lafayette High School area families are asked to call 816-671-4220 and report to the back parking lot for pickup. Central High School area families are asked to call 816-671-4080 and report to the south side of the building for pickup.
Those who have transportation hardship will be able to obtain delivery services, the district said. Delivery times will vary Thursday. Families are asked to specify where the driver should drop off the food when they call in.
