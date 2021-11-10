The St. Joseph School District Board of Education met in special session on Wednesday, acting to call off scheduled classes amid the coming holiday.
By a 6-1 vote, with Kenneth Reeder dissenting, the school board decided to not have regular operations on Monday, Nov. 22, and Tuesday, Nov. 23. Because the three subsequent days had already been scheduled to have no class in observance of Thanksgiving, that means the district will be closed down the entire week of Nov. 22-26.
Board President Tami Pasley said it is her desire to give staff extra time off to account for high stress and workloads of recent months. Reeder in turn offered the argument that reducing student class time is not called for.
Because of this cancellation, the board will next meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, at the Downtown district office. This is a one week delay from previous plans.
