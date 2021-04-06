St. Joseph voters have rejected Proposition CARE and voted out St. Joseph Board of Education incumbents.
According to preliminary, unofficial results published by the Buchanan County Elections website, 64.56% of voters rejected Proposition CARE. By law, about 57% would have been required to vote "Yes" for the bond to go forward. Final results will be pending in the coming days. Based on preliminary data, 26.7% of registered voters turned out to vote.
Had it been approved, the bond issue would have raised annual taxes by $50-$85 per year for most single-family homeowners in the county, by raising the SJSD debt service levy to 80-cents-per-$100/valuation.
It would have funded the acquisition of a new high school campus at 4800 Mitchell Ave., the current campus of the American Family Insurance Regional Headquarters, which will remain a candidate for private sale as the company moves to a work-from-home system.
The bond would have funded the conversion of Benton and Lafayette high schools to Grades 6-8, making them middle schools, while providing various upgrades to facilities and HVAC.
District leaders have indicated that some status change for the two schools is considered an inevitable outcome of the Board of Education's current policy direction.
To read in-depth coverage of the bond issue, click here.
New board members elected
Board incumbents Rick Gehring, Larry Koch and Lute Atieh were voted out in favor of Kenneth W. Reeder, David Foster and Latonya Williams.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|KENNETH W. REEDER
|4,982
|14.46%
|DAVID FOSTER
|4,876
|14.16%
|LATONYA WILLIAMS
|4,200
|12.19%
|COLBY L. OYERLY
|3,994
|11.59%
|LUTE ATIEH
|3,921
|11.38%
|DAVID JORDAN
|3,864
|11.22%
|LARRY KOCH
|3,267
|9.48%
|RICK GEHRING
|3,151
|9.15%
|Michelle Traster
|1,754
|5.09%
David Foster also campaigned on passing Proposition CARE, saying the data clearly shows that the district cannot sustain a three-high school system. However, he believes the district is spending too much time talking about how the district is organized, and not enough about student health and success.
Williams campaigned on passing Proposition CARE for the sake of funding schools, but immediately wishes to revisit the location of the next high school and avoid closing schools as much as possible. She wants to do more for the impoverished and disadvantaged families in the school district.
Reeder opposed Proposition CARE saying it does not address the core causes of inequity in the school district. He wants to maintain all three high schools in the community as long as possible.
To read in-depth coverage of the election, including interviews with the new board members, check out Wednesday's eEdition.
